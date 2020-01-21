Create a Seamless Home Experience with Whirlpool Corporation Laundry Appliances; on Display at IBS 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry room is a must-have for today's home buyers, but 58 percent of consumers admit doing laundry takes up more than the preferred amount of time, according to a global survey from Whirlpool Corporation. At the 2020 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS), Whirlpool Corporation will showcase its newest, most innovative laundry appliances designed to take friction out of the laundry process.

As the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances, Whirlpool Corporation is constantly seeking new ways for its appliances to remove extra steps from consumers' laundry routine to create a seamless experience in the home. From smart capabilities to innovative features and functions, Whirlpool Corporation offers builders laundry appliance packages that provide simplified, personalized care for homeowners.

"The laundry room is an essential home feature and consumers are looking for ways to make the laundry process as easy and efficient as possible," said Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "With our laundry appliances, builders have the opportunity to address these needs and create sought-after spaces that deliver on performance and style."

The Whirlpool Corporation Booth #C7548 will showcase an all-star lineup of in-demand laundry appliances with innovative, time-saving features. Products include:

Maytag ® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair with Extra Power: The new smart laundry pair features an Extra Power button designed to boost stain-fighting performance. In addition, consumers can monitor and control their appliances while away from home 1 with smart laundry features. Through notifications and alerts, consumers can manage laundry cycles, avoid unnecessary service calls, maintain their machine and help ensure dependable performance, year after year.

The new smart laundry pair features an Extra Power button designed to boost stain-fighting performance. In addition, consumers can monitor and control their appliances while away from home with smart laundry features. Through notifications and alerts, consumers can manage laundry cycles, avoid unnecessary service calls, maintain their machine and help ensure dependable performance, year after year. Whirlpool® Compact Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer: This 24-inch laundry pair installs virtually anywhere thanks to its slim, space-saving design. Consumers can tackle laundry day with great features like the Quick Wash cycle and X-Dry. In addition, the dryer uses a ventless heat pump design to take the next step in energy efficiency.

This 24-inch laundry pair installs virtually anywhere thanks to its slim, space-saving design. Consumers can tackle laundry day with great features like the Quick Wash cycle and X-Dry. In addition, the dryer uses a ventless heat pump design to take the next step in energy efficiency. Whirlpool® 24" Smart All-in- One Washer and Dryer: Perfect for small spaces or for homeowners looking to remove an extra step in their laundry process, the Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer completes a load of laundry in the same machine. The unit features a variety of smart laundry capabilities designed to remove guesswork and provide the right care for each load.

"Building industry professionals can count on Whirlpool Corporation for innovative laundry appliances that appeal to the needs and wants of today's homebuyers, and for our quality services," Safis continued. "With our extraordinary team of over 150 sales professionals, builders can feel confident selecting an appliance brand, style, features and upgrades that will allow them to give their homeowners the complete and seamless home experience they're seeking."

For more information about the company's presence at the show, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/IBS-2020 . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.



1 Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at maytag.com/connect.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

