Create an Efficient, Inviting Outdoor Living Environment

Take stock of your outdoor furniture – do you need more? Would colorful new Adirondack chairs and maybe a garden bench be more inviting? Or perhaps a cleanup and new paint would bring your existing furniture to life. Does your porch/patio/deck area need updated?

Streamline your dining process and make it more pleasurable by building mobile carts to transport food for prep and serving. Add a butcher block top to the food prep cart and storage drawers to both for improved efficiency.

Gardeners may want to build a potting bench and wooden flatbed wagon to haul plants and supplies.

"Make anywhere your workspace with the Kreg Mobile Project Center," Woodcraft senior product manager Peter Collins said. "It's a portable workbench, sawhorse, assembly table, and clamping station all in one that provides a versatile work space for DIY, repair, and woodworking projects." The large 27-3⁄4" x 31-1⁄2" polypropylene work surface supports a 350-lb. load capacity, and two centers can be connected to double the work area. To expand clamping capability, add the new Kreg In-line Bench Clamp and Bench Clamp System for Dog Holes.

Visit Woodcraft.com to see Building Plans for Outdoor Furniture, as well as Adirondack chair templates. Woodcraft.com also offers a large number of how-to articles such as "Laid Back in a Classic Adirondack" that shows how to build with Adirondack chair templates.

For building projects, the Freeman 1-1/4" 18-Gauge Brad Nailer is a professional quality, innovative tool that is great for furniture. Its oil-free operation requires no regular maintenance. If your joinery choice requires screws, the Groz Insta Drive Screwdriver features a patented retractable, rotating bit cartridge that makes it easy to find, store and change driver bits.

To finish new furniture or recolor existing pieces, choose one of the 25 premixed General Finishes Milk Paint colors that can be mixed or combined with glazes and stains to create custom paints and decorative effects like distressing. Other good choices are General Finishes Outdoor Oil Finish and General Finishes 450 Varnish.

HOMERIGHT's Finish Max HVLP Sprayer will spray most solvent (except lacquer and conversion varnish) or water-based products – latex paint, milk paint, chalk paint, furniture paint, stains and finishes. It's easy to set up, use and clean. For painting furniture, use the HOMERIGHT Large Spray Shelter or for smaller accessories, the Small Spray Shelter.

For furniture that needs some TLC, read "Restoring Outdoor Projects" on Woodcraft.com. Handy helpers for the TLC process include Blue Bear Paint and Urethane Stripper, Krud Kutter No-Rinse Prepaint Cleaner, Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue, SculpWood Putty, and Briwax ChaiRX.

To learn more about these and other products, visit your local Woodcraft store, call (800) 535-4482 or visit www.Woodcraft.com.

