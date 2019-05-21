Create Cost-effective Smart Lighting Systems with Eight-port Switch that Supports New IEEE 802.3bt Power over Ethernet (PoE) Standard

Designed for enterprise connected lighting applications, the PDS-408G connects separate systems such as lighting, sensors, HVAC and Wi-Fi ® access points over a single switch. The switch has eight PoE ports – the optimal amount for connected lighting – and offers end applications additional cost-savings from energy savings and lower operating expenses. In compliance with IEEE 802.3bt, the PDS-408G provides a total of 480 W, including up to 90 W for any individual port or 60 W for eight ports simultaneously.

The PDS-408G is plenum rated and can be installed in any air handling space, making it ideal for digital ceiling installations. Its fanless design provides the features needed for buildings that require noise-free and reliable operation, such as offices, hospitals and hotels. The PDS-408G also provides other proven advantages of PoE, including safe power, simple installation, flexible deployment and remote power management.

"Demand for Power over Ethernet in connected lighting systems has accelerated, and our new PoE switch is designed specifically for the needs of these applications," said Rich Simoncic, senior vice president of Microchip's Analog, Discrete and Power business unit. "The PDS-408G continues Microchip's leadership in PoE technology, providing an IEEE 802.3bt-compliant solution that provides almost six times the amount of power than the original PoE standard."

The PDS-408G joins Microchip's portfolio of end-to-end PoE solutions. Developers can use the PDS-408G switch alongside the company's extensive portfolio of 8- and 32-bit PIC® and AVR® microcontrollers (MCUs) at the end node. Microchip offers an array of easy-to-use hardware and software tools to accelerate PoE designs, including the PIC18 PoE Main Board, which features a PIC18 MCU, ATECC608A secure element and MIC28512 buck regulator. Additional information on Microchip's Ethernet solutions is available here.

Pricing and Availability

The PDS-408G PoE switch is available now for $980 each. For additional information and to purchase products mentioned here, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

