Create Energy and OMCO Trackers Forge Partnership to Advance Utility and C&I Solar Markets

PHOENIX and PORTLAND, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMCO Solar, a leading factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solar racking, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Create Energy. This collaboration unites two major American solar manufacturing leaders to deliver cutting-edge solar trackers for both current and future products.

Gary Schuster, CEO of OMCO Solar, and Dean Solon, president and CEO of Create Energy, revealed their new alliance ahead of the RE+ conference in Anaheim, California, next week. OMCO, with 69 years of experience in American steel manufacturing, will showcase the OMCO Origin™ Tracker alongside ReCreate's Discovery Series Modules at its booth during the global clean energy event.

"This represents the next chapter in the American-made solar story," Schuster said. "OMCO is honored to partner with Create Energy to deliver world-class domestic manufacturing at a massive scale. As the U.S. market leader in fixed-tilt racking, with our superior Origin™ Tracker and the shortest lead times in the industry, what we're announcing today is just the beginning."

Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tenn., and founded by Solon, offers a comprehensive range of solutions through an integrated ecosystem. This approach allows customers to source everything needed from a single provider, simplifying project scaling. Create Energy's diverse product lineup includes transformers, switchgear, PV modules, trackers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In June, Solon and Hamlet Tunyan, CEO of RECOM Technologies, launched ReCreate, a state-of-the-art facility expected to produce up to 5GW of modules and cells for the North American and EU markets.

"I've been friends with OMCO and their leadership team since 2005," said Solon. "This partnership highlights two industry veterans coming together to redefine the connection between modules and trackers, and ultimately, the entire solar field. It's another addition to Create Energy's extensive product suite—whether you're looking for a full solution, just specific components, or something in between."

Eric Goodwin, OMCO Vice President of Business Development, added, "Our longstanding relationship with Dean and his team has reached the perfect moment to elevate American solar manufacturing to new heights."

This emphasis on American-made products comes in response to recent guidance from the Treasury Department on the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) domestic content bonus, which rewards projects and facilities using domestically produced steel, iron, and manufactured products.

About OMCO Solar

OMCO Solar is America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions for solar projects. The company's expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems stems from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 10.5 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures within the US. With a manufacturing footprint spanning coast-to-coast, the company delivers their American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. For more information, please visit OMCO Solar at omcosolar.com.

About Create Energy:

Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, is a US-based renewable energy company founded by visionary CEO & President, Dean Solon. Create Energy aims to disrupt the clean-tech industry and lay the foundation for US-based renewable energy manufacturing, offering products ranging from transformers, switchgear, PV (Modules, Trackers), BESS, and EV solutions.

