Create Hilary Duff's Favorite Nutella® Recipe with Her Virtually for World Nutella Day, February 5th

To bring more fans in on the festivities, Nutella will also award custom name jars to five hundred fans who enter the sweepstakes by showing their love for the brand on World Nutella Day.

"As a mom, I spend a lot of time on the go, but making meals at family time is important to me. Nutella is that special ingredient that always sparks joy around the breakfast table," said Hilary Duff. "The best are those Saturday mornings when we take the Nutella out to put on our pancakes for breakfast and we decide to, then, make our favorite Nutella cookies in the afternoon, since the jar is already out. I can't wait to share our cookie recipe from those special moments– and hopefully, the fans will love it just as much as my family and I do."

"This World Nutella Day, we're thrilled to partner with Hilary as we celebrate people's love for the Nutella brand," said Todd Midura, Vice President, Marketing, Nutella North America at Ferrero. "Not only does Hilary represent a lot of our fans as a busy mom, but she also recognizes that Nutella is a key ingredient when it comes to gathering around the breakfast table or making special memories in the kitchen. We're looking forward to bringing consumers together and celebrating them with the chance to join Hilary and create a delicious Nutella treat in the process."

Since World Nutella Day first kicked off in 2007, it has grown to become a global phenomenon that inspires people to share and spread the magic of Nutella at home, work and school. Today, World Nutella Day recognizes the brand's longstanding heritage of delighting people in more than 170 countries.

For more information on World Nutella Day, fans can visit www.NutellaDay.com and follow the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay. Be sure to visit @Nutella on Instagram and @NutellaUSA on Facebook and Twitter for the latest brand updates.

Nutella ® World Nutella Day Fans Sweepstakes

Entrants interested in participating in the Nutella World Nutella Day Fans Sweepstakes can go to the website www.NutellaDay.com for details. The Sweepstakes will begin on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. ET and continue until 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Friday, February 5, 2021. Individuals who are 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and the District of Columbia can participate by posting a message or photo showing their love for Nutella on Twitter, Instagram and/or the Nutella USA Facebook page with the hashtag #WorldNutellaDaySweeps in the caption. No purchase necessary. Void in PR and where prohibited. For more information and the Official Rules for the sweepstakes, please visit www.NutellaDay.com.

About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in over 170 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Media Contact:

Samantha Lassen, Golin on behalf of Ferrero

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutella