Create Magical Holiday Moments with Chocolove's Decadent Tree-Shaped Bites in Festive New Flavors

- Dark Chocolate with Marzipan Filling : A modern twist on a European classic and inspired by holiday traditions, rich premium dark chocolate and silky almond-forward marzipan combine for a melt-in-your-mouth bite worth savoring.
- Milk Chocolate with Peanut Butter Filling : An elevated spin on a classic flavor pairing – smooth, premium milk chocolate and lightly salted peanut butter create a luscious, sweet-salty balance in every bite.
- Dark Chocolate with Peppermint Crème Filling : A cherished holiday flavor profile, the vegan-friendly Peppermint Crème bites are made with luxurious dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint oil.
- Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Truffle Filling : Fresh ground California hazelnuts are combined with Belgian milk chocolate and a hint of sea salt to make a silky truffle filling inside a delicious milk chocolate shell.
The individually wrapped tree-shaped bites are packaged in elegant, stand-up bags – in both small and large sizes – making festive stocking stuffers, and teacher and holiday party gifts.
Additionally, with luxe, gourmet offerings handmade by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters and available exclusively on Chocolove.com, there's a gift option for everyone on your 'nice' list:
- Cozy Holiday Moments Chocolate Gift Box: Experience the magic of sipping your favorite warm beverages together in an assortment of 12 handcrafted truffles in milk and dark chocolate filled with Peppermint Mocha, Apple Cider, Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows and Assam Chai Tea flavors.
- European Connoisseurs Collection Gift Box: Elevate your celebrations with an elegant gift box of 12 decadent chocolates inspired by European holiday flavors. Dark, milk and white chocolates feature Coconut & Almond Marzipan, Eggnog Ganache & Gingersnap Cookie, Orange Florentine Ganache and Mincemeat & Almond Streusel Cookie flavors.
- Peppermint Bark Assortment Gift Box: Immerse your senses in the refreshing zest of peppermint with luxurious double-layered bark, boasting a rich dark chocolate bottom with a velvety white chocolate top adorned with tantalizingly crunchy candy cane pieces.
Sourcing and Availability
Chocolove's products are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate gives back more than it takes from the land and the people who care for it; and Non GMO Project Verified. The Tree Bites are available at Whole Foods Markets, Albertsons, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Raley's, Safeway, Sprouts, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Chocolove.com, and more.
About Chocolove
Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the most elevated and tantalizing European-style premium chocolate for world-class taste experiences that surprise and delight with every bite. Chocolove crafts each product with care, offering bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolate and small-batch handmade products in a range of more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors, free of artificial flavors. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.
