CREATE Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

News provided by

CREATE Medicines, Inc.

Jan 08, 2026, 16:00 ET

  • Providing interim updates on ongoing in vivo CAR clinical programs
  • Highlighting non-human primate B cell depletion data with proprietary in vivo CAR-T

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo CAR therapy, today announced it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

"We are excited to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and to share updates from the largest clinical dataset of in vivo CAR therapies. In addition, we will present new proof-of-concept data demonstrating best-in-class B cell depletion with in vivo CAR-T in non-human primates leveraging CREATE's proprietary de-risked platform," said Daniel Getts, PhD, CEO and co-founder of CREATE. "These data highlight the clinical maturity of our platform and reinforce its ability to safely and repeatedly program immune cells as we advance programs across oncology and autoimmune disease."

Presentation Details

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

  • Time: Thursday, January 15th: 9:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmunity.

For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Business Development: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey | Collected Strategies | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Brian Korb | Astr Partners | [email protected] | +1 (917) 653-5122

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CREATE Medicines Doses First Patient in Frontline HCC Trial Evaluating MT-303, an In Vivo CAR Therapy, in Combination with Standard-of-Care Immunotherapy

CREATE Medicines Doses First Patient in Frontline HCC Trial Evaluating MT-303, an In Vivo CAR Therapy, in Combination with Standard-of-Care Immunotherapy

CREATE Medicines Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo multi-immune programming, today announced that the first patient has ...
CREATE Medicines Announces Positive First-in-Human Results for MT-302

CREATE Medicines Announces Positive First-in-Human Results for MT-302

CREATE Medicines Inc. (formerly Myeloid Therapeutics), a biotechnology company advancing in vivo immune-cell programming with mRNA-LNP therapeutics,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics