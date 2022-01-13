Create social impact on any Zoom meeting with Goodera’s (Nextgen Impact Inc) app

San Mateo, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodera, the leader in virtual volunteering experiences for employees, announced its new app to enable distributed teams to create social impact on video meetings. The app, Karma by Goodera, is now available on the Zoom App Marketplace from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Karma by Goodera will help any team create an impact on a Zoom meeting in less than 15 minutes through a variety of social actions.

In 2020, since the pandemic accelerated the world into the Future of Work with distributed teams, companies have adopted virtual volunteering given the ease, accessibility, and impact. Karma app takes this a step further with short experiences, including, but not limited to, writing thank you notes for frontline workers and learning sign language to promote inclusivity in the workplace.

Every team experience is curated from leading nonprofits across the globe and is designed to be fun and engaging. The activities cover multiple areas of social impact, from racial equality to gender rights, the pandemic, and the Afghan crisis.

"Distributed teams are actively looking for ways to come together and do something meaningful," said Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera. "Zoom is the Future of Work, and Karma by Goodera is a first-of-its-kind app that will enable employees to do good, with short and engaging experiences, during everyday business. We see this as a powerful amalgamation of purpose and business."

"We believe more teams are consciously looking to give back at work, create meaningful social impact, and give back to the community," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. "Karma by Goodera fits right into the Future of Work and helps distributed teams embed social impact into meetings."

Experiences inside the Karma app can be accessed seamlessly within the Zoom client and in-meeting experience. With every activity taking only a few minutes, teams can easily plug them in any meeting – Be it daily check-ins or team retrospectives.

Goodera powers volunteerism in large enterprises like Amazon, Warner Media, Novartis – 50 of the Fortune 500 are Goodera customers. With the Karma app, Goodera is looking to expand its offering to the millions of small and medium businesses that want to create meaningful engagement and impact at work.

Starting today, all Zoom users will be able to add the app and try out social actions with their teams. Karma by Goodera aims to give the control for creating social impact at work into the hands of every team across the globe.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Goodera

Goodera is the world's largest platform for virtual experiences for teams that want to create social impact. Goodera partners with 10K+ nonprofits across the globe and helps them turn volunteering exercises into engaging experiences for 1M+ employees. Goodera aims to build the infrastructure for organizations to do good in the Future of Work.

