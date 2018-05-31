Create "surround sound for your eyes" with Philips Hue Sync

Imagine you're playing an action game and your lights mimic the explosions on the screen. Or, when watching a stunning sunset in a movie, have your living room bathed in the same violet, orange and yellow hues you see on the screen. And finally, take your music listening to a new level; your lights can dance to the beat of your favorite tracks.

"Following several entertainment pilots, we've refined the way lighting can be used with games, music and video. Philips Hue Sync offers a unique way to simply match light effects to consumers' content in a fast and synchronized way, delivering an engaging, immersive experience," said Jasper Vervoort, Head of Marketing and Product Management, Home Systems and Luminaires at Signify. "By working with leading players in the entertainment industry, we can take this even further. The premiere music video from Disney's DCappella band, "Immortals," demonstrates the power of a perfect sync."

Disney Music Group first to sync with Hue

Signify collaborated with Disney Music Group to showcase Philips Hue Sync's immersive capabilities with the highly anticipated, premiere music video from the new a cappella singing sensation, DCappella. The group performs the track, "Immortals," which was featured in Disney's Oscar®-winning animated film, "Big Hero 6." As part of the collaboration, fans can enjoy the new video in a 360-degree experience.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the team working on Philips Hue Sync with this 360-degree video, to showcase this next-level engagement with music video content. This technology enhances the vibrant color spectrum of DCappella's 'Immortals' music video and brings their amazing voices to life in a brilliant sensory experience, available today in your home," said Rob Souriall, Vice President, Global Partnership Marketing at Disney Music Group.

Simple navigation and customizations available

The Hue Sync app can be used with one press of a button. Simply select your desired Audio, Video or Gaming mode within the control panel, and you can sync your lights to the entertainment content playing on your computer.

You can also tailor your lighting experience. The software allows you to set your desired brightness level and change the speed in which your lights are changing alongside the content; you can select between Subtle, Moderate, High and Intense modes. Plus, when listening to music, you can choose from several different color palettes to match the genre. For example, subtle, pastel colors play nicely with softer tunes, while brighter, bolder tones might be better suited for rock and dance music.

Philips Hue Sync can be enjoyed on your computer and laptop, as well as on your television, by streaming the content played on the computer via AirPlay to an Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Miracast and HDMI.

For more information about Philips Hue Sync and to download the software, please visit https://www2.meethue.com/en-us/entertainment/hue-sync.

For more information about DCappella, please visit www.dcappellalive.com

Signify became Philips Lighting's new company name on May 16, 2018.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries, we unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the world's leading smart lighting system for the home. It comprises bulbs, strips, spots, lamps and controls. Through a vibrant developer program, there are more than 750 third-party apps for Philips Hue. The system is transforming how light is used in and around the home to stimulate people's senses, light their moments and help provide peace of mind when away from home.

From the launch of Philips Hue in October 2012, Signify has encouraged other companies to develop devices, apps and systems that interoperate with the system. From third-party apps and wearable technology, to Internet services and connected home products, Philips Hue goes beyond illumination to provide more than just light – to deliver new experiences, where the only limit is your imagination.

Under the Friends of Hue partnership program, participating companies have products, applications and platforms tested and certified as being able to integrate with Philips Hue to deliver a quality and seamless new lighting experience. The program is also open to luminaires manufacturers, so they can build and market products integrating Philips Hue technology, and provide more choice and a consistent lighting experience to customers. For more information, please visit www.meethue.com.

