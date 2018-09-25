Create the Couch of Your Dreams with the New Lovesac App

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2018, The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) introduced the Lovesac App, a powerful new tool that enables customers to design the perfect couch for their personal living space.

It begins with Lovesac Sactionals, billed as "The World's Most Adaptable Couch." The Sactionals product platform consists of two patented pieces — the Seat and the Side — that can be arranged and rearranged from one configuration to another in minutes due to two patented technologies, Geometric Modularity and Segmented Bi-Coupling.

Rather than physically moving the pieces to find the best layout, members of the #LovesacFamily can now map out their design digitally. By simply entering their room dimensions into the Lovesac App, they will be given a 360-degree virtual view of their personal living space that they can use to build their ideal Sactionals configuration. They can also change and preview Sactionals cover colors and fabrics; and save, share and buy online, or take their creation to a showroom for an in-person demonstration.

"Unlike every other couch out there, Sactionals are truly interactive furniture made for mass customization," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac CEO and Founder. "We believe that being able to arrange, rearrange and design them virtually, in this digital device-led new economy, is key to our continued disruption of the furniture industry."

Sactionals are washable, changeable, rearrangeable, FedEx-shippable, and most importantly, extremely comfortable. To learn more about Sactionals, visit www.lovesac.com. The Lovesac App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with 74 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac's name comes from its original Durafoam™ filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO Shawn Nelson's "Designed for Life" philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer's needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

