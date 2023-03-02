Create the Future Design Contest Opens for Entries

Global Competition Offers Opportunity to Make an Impact and Win $25,000

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Create the Future" Design Contest (www.createthefuturecontest.com), produced by SAE Media Group and Tech Briefs magazine, is now open for entries through July 1, 2023. The world's premier engineering design competition invites engineers, entrepreneurs, and students to push the boundaries of innovation and find solutions that benefit society and the economy. Participants are given the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity along with sound design principles for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize and over $50,000 in total prizes.

Now celebrating its 21st year, the "Create the Future" Design Contest has attracted more than 15,000 product ideas from innovators in over 100 countries. COMSOL and Mouser Electronics are the platinum sponsors of the contest.

"COMSOL is looking forward to seeing the innovative ideas contestants come up with for this year's Create the Future design contest," said Margaret Lemus, vice president of marketing at COMSOL, Inc. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support the contest and wish all participants the best of luck!"

"Advancing technological innovation is at the core of what we do here at Mouser," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud of our longstanding support for the Create the Future Design Contest and the many innovations it has inspired."

Contestants can enter for free as individuals or teams across seven categories. An independent panel of industry professionals will judge the entries, with category and grand prize winners selected during a live competition this fall in New York City. Website visitors are invited to vote for their favorite entries. For more information, visit http://createthefuturecontest.com.

About COMSOL

COMSOL is a global provider of modeling and simulation software used by engineers and scientists in all fields of engineering, manufacturing, and scientific research. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is a simulation platform for creating and managing physics-based models and simulation applications. COMSOL has 17 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors. Visit www.comsol.com.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

