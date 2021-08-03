Create unique, dynamic spectra with the Chromatiq Spectral Engine™, the newest innovation from Energetiq Technology

The CSE allows users to emulate real-world lighting conditions, combine spectra from multiple sources, and create unique, dynamic spectra to fulfill demanding applications. It offers unparalleled spectral match accuracy, spectral resolution, and repeatability across an unmatched dynamic range. The CSE has been developed with automated calibration workflows in mind and easily integrates into any optical test protocols.

"Designing the CSE around Energetiq's unique Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS™) and applying an innovative, proprietary optical architecture, results in a product with robust spectral stability and a combination of throughput, resolution, and dynamic range unmatched in the market," says Don McDaniel, Ph.D., VP of Research & Development. "We are providing our customers the ability to emulate near-infinite combinations of light sources ranging from incandescent to highly structured light sources such as CFLs with extremely fast switching necessary to support high-throughput testing."

Target applications:

Calibration and test of ambient light sensors

Cameras/image sensors/CMOS

Colorimetry instrument calibration

Light sources for spectroscopy

Any application where the ability to generate a custom spectrum is important

Energetiq will present the Chromatiq Spectral Engine at the SPIE Optics + Photonics taking place August 3-5, 2021. For more information, visit www.energetiq.com/chromatiq.

About Energetiq Technology, Inc.

Energetiq, a Hamamatsu subsidiary, introduces breakthrough products using patented, ultra-bright Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS™) and Electrodeless Z-Pinch™ EUV technologies. These sources are used in a variety of markets, primarily in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, sensor testing for mobile devices, academic research and in a variety of drug discovery and medical applications. For more information visit www.energetiq.com.

