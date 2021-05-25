Create Virtual Reality Eye Tracking Experiments with SightLab VR Software

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldViz introduces SightLab VR, a drag and drop software tool for setting up eye tracking experiments in virtual reality. Utilize a GUI interface to build an interactive scene, run your experiment and review eye tracking data in minutes.

WorldViz has provided virtual reality R&D tools for over 20 years. With SightLab VR, anyone can now set up and run eye tracking experiments in VR.

SightLab VR features Session Replay for advanced VR analysis SightLab VR: VR eyetracking analytics lab

"One of the challenges with performing research using virtual reality and eye tracking is the complexity of building the initial experiment. With built-in tools specifically for setting up eye tracking experiments in VR, SightLab VR got us up and running and doing our research in very little time with minimal effort!" - Joy Lee PHD, Maastricht University

Researchers can gain insight into user experience and mental workload by measuring eye gaze, pupil size and fixation locations, as well as scan paths and interactions. Combining eye tracking with virtual reality offers subjects a natural environment, and allows researchers to design meaningful, ecologically valid experiments.These can be combined with BIOPAC biofeedback devices to measure more user experience data.

SightLab VR comes with built in tools and example scenes, such as the ability to replay a session in interactive playback mode alongside common eye tracking metrics, selecting areas of interest, saving out raw data, viewing 3D gaze paths, heatmaps and more.

"We have always been at the forefront of VR for research, bringing meaningful solutions to the research community. Now anyone can set up an experiment in just minutes," says Matthias Pusch, CEO of WorldViz.

About WorldViz

WorldViz is an industry-leading provider of virtual reality solutions for the enterprise and public sectors. Its patented VR products and solutions are deployed across 1500+ Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and government agencies. For more information, visit www.worldviz.com.

