Create Wellness Introduces Creatine Gummies to Target Stores Nationwide

Create joins Target's curated wellness lineup, offering a convenient, approachable way to experience the benefits of creatine

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Create Wellness , the modern creatine brand known for its best-selling creatine monohydrate gummies, today announced its nationwide launch at Target and online at Target.com. This rollout marks a major milestone in Create's mission to make creatine more accessible, aligning with the rising consumer demand for convenient and user-friendly supplement formats.

Create's launch into Target comes on the heels of explosive year-over-year growth, with the brand on track to scale 3-4x in 2025 alone and over 100 million gummies sold to date. Since its inception in 2022, Create has grown 5x annually and continues to lead the health and wellness category with a top 5% customer lifetime value. This brand loyalty underscores Create's mission to serve as both an entry point for creatine beginners and the preferred choice for seasoned supplement users.

"Our mission from day one has been to make the powerful benefits of creatine accessible to as many people as possible," said Dan McCormick, Co-Founder of Create. "Launching in Target, one of the most influential retailers in the country, is a massive step forward in bringing creatine into the mainstream. Whether you're brand new to creatine supplementation or looking for a more convenient, great-tasting format, Create makes it easy to stay consistent and experience your best day, every day."

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Dan and Sienna McCormick, Create is also backed by an esteemed scientific advisory board, including Dr. Abbie Ryan-Smith, PhD, CSCS , and Dr. Darren Candow, PhD, CSEP-CEP, FISSN . While the creatine gummy category has been increasing in terms of volume and popularity in recent months, Create remains the only gummy on the market that delivers 1.5g of Creapure® creatine per gummy—the highest-quality form of creatine monohydrate available—and is vegan, non-GMO, NSF Certified for Sport™, and backed by third-party testing.

Crafted to simplify daily supplementation, Create aims to provide an alternative to traditional creatine powders without compromising efficacy. According to internal data, Create's consumer base has an even split—while half have creatine experience and have opted to switch to its gummy format, the other 50% are new to the supplement. The convenient gummy format is both trusted by seasoned users and welcoming to newcomers, reinforcing the brand's key goal of making creatine approachable and beneficial to everyone.

Target represents Create's largest retail milestone to date, signaling the brand's expansion into nationwide, large-scale distribution. Consumers can now visit Target to shop Create's popular gummy line in 3 core flavors, including Orange, Blue Raspberry, and Sour Green Apple, as well as online at www.target.com . For more information on Create Wellness, visit trycreate.co and follow along on Instagram at @try_create_ .

Designed to build a creatine standard and educate consumers on the benefits of Creatine supplementation, Create is approachable, convenient, and fun for everyone. The brand's Core line features Creatine Gummies that support energy, strength, and boost mental clarity without the hassle. Create's Core Creatine Gummies are offered in six crave-worthy flavors: Orange, Sour Cherry, Sour Green Apple, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and the recently launched Sour Peach. Vegan, Non-GMO, and NSF Certified for Sport™, Create is building trust and educating consumers on the future of high-quality creatine, with nearly 100 million gummies sold since its launch in 2022. Built for easy consumption, reliable fuel, and all-delicious introductions to the supplementation space, Create Creatine is a go-to option for seasoned athletes, newbies, and everyone in between.

