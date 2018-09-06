Create Your Belt, Craft Your Story: The Theory DIY Belt Kit is a Fully Customizable Piece of Fashion That Consumers Will be Able to Construct With Their Own Hands

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploring the therapeutic potential of crafts projects, the Theory DIY Belt Kit provides consumers the necessary materials to create their own unique fashion accessory. Launched by Merch & Effect, (https://merchandeffect.com/), you will be able to take on the mantle of craftsman without the need for any complicated machinery or tools.

With four different color tints and two dye color options, the 14-piece Theory DIY Belt Kit includes all that users will need to create a one-of-a-kind accessory that is both durable and fashionable. Merch & Effect has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Theory DIY Belt Kit, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/67400415/the-perfect-belt-made-by-you-theory-diy-belt?ref=543725&token=3f7f433, to spread awareness about their company's product among consumers and the investment community. Exploring the therapeutic potential of crafts projects, the Theory DIY Belt Kit provides consumers the necessary materials to create their own unique fashion accessory. Launched by Merch & Effect, (https://merchandeffect.com/), you will be able to take on the mantle of craftsman without the need for any complicated machinery or tools.

Offering a hands-on approach with therapeutic possibilities, the Theory DIY Belt Kit looks to provide consumers with more than a strong sense of satisfaction and ownership, as it can take you on an inspiring journey of creation. By crafting the belt yourself, you are engaging in an activity that can be beneficial in a variety of ways. The activity of crafting your belt through the Theory DIY Belt Kit can:

Be a natural antidepressant

Reduce anxiety and stress

Unblock, purge, and transform your negative feelings and emotions

Help with anti-aging

Give you bragging rights

Zach Hedge, CEO of Merch & Effect, said a number of recent studies, including those from New York University and Harvard University, have indicated the therapeutic benefits of crafts projects.

Hedge was inspired to produce the Theory DIY Belt kit as an innovative way for consumers to experience a product.

"The experience is about you. It is your space, your time, your emotion, and that which is made is YOUR creation. It's your story and no one will be able to take that away from you. The Theory DIY Belt Kit can benefit more than your wardrobe, it can benefit your mind and personality, giving you more than what you've paid for," Hedge said.

Notable features of the Theory Belt Kit include:

Highest Quality Leather: Produced by E.I. leather and their tanneries in Tamil Nadu, first discovered and popularized by the British East India Company in the 1800s. E.I. uses traditional techniques to create some of the highest quality, vegetable-tanned leather products in the world, approved and registered as exclusive geographical products under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection Act) of India .

Produced by E.I. leather and their tanneries in Tamil Nadu, first discovered and popularized by the British East India Company in the 1800s. E.I. uses traditional techniques to create some of the highest quality, vegetable-tanned leather products in the world, approved and registered as exclusive geographical products under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection Act) of . Premium Hardware: High Tensile Brassware and Gunmetal Steel will be used for the belt buckle and rivets, providing corrosion resistance and high strength.

High Tensile Brassware and Gunmetal Steel will be used for the belt buckle and rivets, providing corrosion resistance and high strength. Instructional Guide: Step-by-step instructions that will help you create your belt with ease.

With four different color tints and two dye color options, the 14-piece Theory DIY Belt Kit includes all that users will need to create a one-of-a-kind accessory that is both durable and fashionable.

Merch & Effect is launching a Kickstarter campaign for the Theory DIY Belt Kit, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/67400415/the-perfect-belt-made-by-you-theory-diy-belt?ref=543725&token=3f7f433, to spread awareness about their company's product among consumers and the investment community. Parts of the proceeds from Theory DIY Belt Kit will go to the Go Campaign, https://www.gocampaign.org/, in order to help develop programs to improve the lives of children and young adults.

ABOUT MERCH & EFFECT

Merch & Effect is an Australian-based company specializing in the custom merchandise field. They have created many products that have gone on to become the benchmark of quality and innovation. Merch & Effect is committed to delivering the best creative solutions to their clients and maximizing production from conceptualization to finish.

Media Contact:



George Pappas



Conservaco/The Ignite Agency



949-339-2002



201167@email4pr.com



http://ignitecfp.com

SOURCE Merch & Effect

Related Links

https://merchandeffect.com

