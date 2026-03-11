Create Your Own Luck: Inventor Julie Austin Launches "Creating Serendipity" on St. Patrick's Day - Think Like an Inventor to Generate Good Luck

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if luck wasn't random, but something you could engineer? Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, inventor and entrepreneur Julie unveils her new book, Creating Serendipity: Think Like an Inventor to Generate Good Luck, revealing the 12 habits that transformed her from an "unlucky" kid to a million-unit product entrepreneur. Launching on March 17, 2026, this timely book shows readers how to spot opportunities, build resilience, and generate "good fortune" in business, relationships, and life—proving that serendipity favors the prepared mind.

Drawing from Julie's real-life journey—from maxing out credit cards to launch her innovative wrist water bottle (sold in 25 countries) to finally finding a great husband after being single her whole life—Creating Serendipity blends personal stories, inventor wisdom, and actionable challenges like "The Lucky 30 Challenge." Highlights include:

Historical serendipity tales (Velcro, penicillin) that inspired modern breakthroughs.

Strategies for curiosity, networking, and turning failures into fuel.

Tie-ins to love, career pivots, and everyday "aha" moments.

"St. Patrick's Day is all about luck, but true serendipity comes from motion, attention, and habits," says Julie. "This book isn't about waiting for lightning strikes—it's about building the system that attracts them. If you've ever thought, 'They're so lucky,' this will show you how to become one of those people."

Creating Serendipity is available for order on Amazon and major retailers. ISBN: 978-1-7376072-9-8 Price: $19.95 (paperback)

About the Author: Julie is a Texas-based inventor whose wrist water bottle has sold over a million units worldwide. A self-made entrepreneur, she's passionate about teaching others to create their own opportunities. Follow her on X @createforcash or https://www.linkedin.com/in/innovationkeynotespeakerjulieaustin/. Visit www.creatingserendipity.com

SOURCE Julie Austin