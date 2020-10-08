Created by Womxn, for Womxn: Toluca Swim is Swimwear's New, One-Stop Shop for EveryBODY

Toluca aims to empower womxn to love the skin they're in – every shape, size, and color is celebrated. "Since I was 12 years old, so much of my time in the sun and summer memories have been cast under the shadow of uncomfortability in my own skin. The dread of trying on swimsuits that didn't flatter my body and weren't designed for my shape led me to feel I never had a 'bikini body' worthy of the sun," says co-founder and designer, Chloe Chamberlain. "Toluca is all about womxn embracing who they are. We believe in more than just tolerance and acceptance, Toluca is all about celebration," echoed co-founder Taylor Dilk. "We want to take the fear out of shopping for swimwear by building a brand and community that's comfortable for everyBODY. Toluca is going to change the way people feel, inside and out. We hope to make womxn feel confident, beautiful, and empowered."

"As long-time friends with Taylor and Chloe, there's no one else I'd want to start this new venture with besides them. Our goal is to make womxn feel like the best versions of themselves, even with something as traditionally daunting as swimwear," says co-founder, Whitney Simmons. "I want people to feel the very best in swim, a place that often feels uncomfortable for so many womxn, because we DESERVE to. We're ready to change the way people view swimwear, one suit at a time."

The 46-piece debut collection features styles sure to be instant classics for seasons to come. Keeping comfort and fit in mind, Toluca offers three different top and four different bottom coverage options. For tops:

The 'Juliette' is a traditional sweetheart silhouette with a tortoise shell ring closure in the middle. Both sides feature wires to help keep its shape, while a silicone border lines the top to further keep it comfortably in place.

The 'Ophelia' is a double strap, traditional triangle shape silhouette with extended ruffled fabric below the bust, while the 'Angelina' is stylish, ruffled underwire bra-style top featuring the most bust support. Both silhouettes feature adjustable straps for the perfect personalized fit.

For matching bottoms, Toluca offers varying coverage options across four different silhouettes:

The 'Vesta Mini' is the cheekiest coverage option with a V-shaped front and back to show off the most skin. Minimal coverage, maximum sexy, the versatile cut allows you to wear above or below the hips.

The 'Luna Midi' and 'Cora Midi+' both offer medium coverage with a higher waist fit and cut. The Luna Midi features a high cut leg and cheeky bottom, while the Cora Midi+ offers a little extra coverage everywhere you need it.

Bring out your inner goddess without sacrificing shape and style in 'Gia Maxi'. This silhouette offers the most coverage and support with a supportive high-waist silhouette to keep you feeling extra snatched, and maxi rear coverage with contouring ruched booty seam to subtly lift and highlight your bum without being too revealing.

To round out the new silhouettes, Toluca's debut one-piece – the 'Artemis' – is designed to accentuate your curves and bring you both comfort and style. Featuring a deep "V" neckline and low scoop back, the high cut leg elongates the body and highlight your curves with a cheeky but supported backside. A built-in cami bra offers comfort, lift and support for the chest, as well as the option for removable padding. The one-piece is topped with a belted waist and tortoise shell enclosure to further accentuate your waist and shape your incredible silhouette.

Key features in all suits include "No-Dig" unique fold-over seams to keep suits in place without the discomfort of digging in, and Toluca's signature buttery soft fabric featuring all-way stretch, comfort, and engineered for longevity. Each suit comes in varying neutral and animal print colorways perfect for mix-matching including: 'Onyx', 'Onyx Ribbed', 'Panthera', 'Felis', 'Leopardus', and 'Reptilia'. Ensuring availability to all, suits will be available in sizes XS – 3XL. Pieces will retail individually for $12 - $115. The collection is also accompanied by matching accessories for a full head-to-toe look including 'Cleo Hoop' earrings, a small 'Maia Bag' perfect for packing beach and pool essentials, scrunchies, and two asymmetrical cover-up knot skirt options – the 'Freya' and a longer, midi version in the 'Indira'.

The campaign for the debut collection was photographed on the scenic coastline of Malibu, California by photographer, Sasha Samsonova. Samsonova is known for her past work on esteemed brand campaigns and as the current personal photographer to entrepreneur and model, Kylie Jenner. In addition to featuring co-founders Chloe, Taylor and Whitney, the campaign purposely features models of all types to represent the mission Toluca has set out with its launch and beyond – swim inclusivity for all – so that no matter what, all consumers will confidently see themselves in Toluca.

The debut collection from Toluca Swim will be available exclusively on tolucaswim.com starting Friday, October 9th at 12:00 PM MT.

About Toluca

We feel that every womxn shares a common vulnerability when it comes to swimwear; when our suits don't fit, we think our bodies are the problem. Society has had it wrong all along - suits can be designed to empower you and allow you to feel beautiful in the skin you're in. Our mission is to celebrate you exactly as you are and encourage you to see that every bit of you is worth celebrating.

'When a flower doesn't bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.'

Toluca was created to provide options for each and everyBODY; different levels of coverage and support in every piece to be truly customizable for YOUR shape, wants, and needs. A year in the making; designed BY womxn, FOR womxn to help you find your power.

