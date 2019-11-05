Created Wealth Advisory Launches Wealth Management Practice In Los Angeles California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Created Wealth Advisory, today announces the launch of its Los Angeles-based wealth management practice. Created will serve multigenerational families, creative professionals and Baby Boomer women exploring possibilities for the next chapter of life throughout California and across the country.

Anne B. Johnston will serve as the Managing Director and Wealth Advisor for the practice. She will work closely with the firm's Wealth Strategist, Nathan Stoker. Johnston is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Certified Investment Management Analyst™, and Chartered Special Needs Consultant® with more than twelve years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to forming Created Wealth Advisory, the team met while working for UBS where Johnston managed over $100,000,000 in client assets.

"After many years working in the traditional finance world, it became clear that we would need to make a change in order to fully deliver on the vision we had to serve clients' best interests. We feel very lucky to work with TruClarity Wealth Advisors in bringing our vision to life. Every single person on their team is talented, experienced and has contributed to providing us with the support we need so that we can focus our full attention on clients," stated Johnston.

Created Wealth Advisory is a boutique-style wealth advisory firm whose core services, founded on comprehensive and personal advice, include values-driven financial planning, investment management and sustainable investing, cash flow structure, family education and philanthropic mission development.

The firm is dedicated to alleviating the client's fears around money, helping them shape a plan that will allow the client to use their money as a tool to live their life fully, while making a difference in the world. This approach allows Created Wealth Advisory to create plans that are tailored specifically to each individual client and their specific goals.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Created Wealth's move toward independence, supporting the firm in the way they have expressed their vision in taking a unique approach to help clients reach their financial goals," said Pam Stross, CEO of TruClarity Wealth Advisors.

About Created Wealth Advisory:

Created Wealth Advisory (@Created_Wealth) works closely with multigenerational families, creative professionals and Baby Boomer women to become powerful in their finances so they can create a life and legacy that lights them up. Created Wealth Advisory provides advisory services through TCWP LLC ("TruClarity Wealth Advisors") an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To learn more about Created Wealth Advisory, please visit www.createdwealth.com.

About TruClarity Wealth Advisors:

TruClarity Wealth Advisors supports advisors in building their own brand and business while unlocking their full potential as independent advisors.

