CreateOn® Announces Licensing Partnership With The Beatles, Expands To Serve Grown-ups, Fans And Collectors

The Beatles Collection set by CreateOn will feature classic imagery from the Beatles era. With individual Magna-Tiles depicting album covers and classic images, The Beatles Collection represents a new pinnacle of design and versatility for CreateOn. Individual tiles can be configured into multiple structures including the classic Yellow Submarine, the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club drum, the Magical Mystery Bus, the Abbey Road crosswalk, a record player, and more.

"During the last two years building CreateOn, we have taken note of the way generations interact together with our Magna-Tiles Structures. From parents and grandparents building with kids, in many cases we have seen three generations playing with these products together," said Steve Rosen, Vice President, CreateOn. "The Beatles connect generations through music and art, and our new partnership will not only give families an entirely new way to bring the iconic Beatles imagery to life and build together, but will also allow CreateOn to serve new markets of grown-ups and collectors."

The Beatles Collection Magna-Tiles Structures will be available in late May on CreateOn.com and The Beatles store on Amazon.com. The set is for fans aged three through adult. Along with licensing partnerships, CreateOn also has its own series of Magna-Tiles Structures sets and customizable photo sets under the MyMagna-Tiles brand name.

About CreateOn

We are a colorful creation studio where new, cool, fun products and experiences are made. Using our SuperColor® Technology, we bring you exciting creations by taking products and brands that everyone loves and reimagine them to create new experiences that provide hours of fun and learning. All designs are printed in the USA, in our Illinois headquarters. Launched in 2020 with a collaboration with Magna-Tiles® and The World of Eric Carle, we also offer our own collections of Magna-Tiles structures and customizable Magna-Tiles photo sets, and additional licensing partnerships with Sesame Street, Crayola, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and more.

