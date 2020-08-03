CreateOn™ Continues Rollout Of Colorful, Educational Licensed Magna-Tiles® Sets With Launch Of Sesame Street Series

"There is no other children's brand in the world like Sesame Street, " said Steve Rosen, Vice President, CreateOn. "Not only does Sesame Street epitomize the caliber of brands we choose to work with, but it's a tremendous example of how iconic IP can come to life in innovative ways through our unique approach of turning Magna-Tiles into storytelling and building sets."

"During these uncertain times, play is such an important part of a child's healthy development," said Scott Chambers, Senior Vice President/General Manager, North America Media and Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "We are pleased to collaborate with CreateOn to offer families a new way to build, learn, and engage with their Sesame Street friends."

Three sets featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other Sesame Street characters are available August 3 at CreateOn.com . The "Colors With Elmo" Magna-Tiles set will also be available via Barnes & Noble stores and online in September.

The Sesame Street Magna-Tiles collection includes:

Colors with Elmo: Featuring Elmo and his Sesame Street friends, this set helps children learn basic colors and shapes while developing STEAM skills.

Cookie Monster’s Shapes: Cookie Monster and his friends on Sesame Street help children learn shape recognition and problem solving.

Sesame Street School Bus: Kids can take a trip on the Sesame Street school bus with this set, learning to build and count with their favorite pals.

Each of the three sets in the collection features Sesame Street characters and multiple design variations on colorful double-sided pieces that can be constructed over and over. An included curriculum guide makes the sets perfect for educators, too. The building possibilities are endless, and children will strengthen their problem-solving, STEAM readiness, and fine motor skills as they play. Sets are for children ages 3 and up and are compatible with all other Magna-Tiles pieces.

For more information, visit CreateOn.com

About CreateOn

We are a colorful creation studio where new, cool, fun products and experiences are made. Using our SuperColor® Technology, we bring you exciting creations by taking products and brands that everyone loves and reimagine them to create new experiences that provide hours of fun and learning. All designs are printed in the USA, in our Illinois headquarters. Launched in 2020 with a collaboration with Magna-Tiles® and The World of Eric Carle, we also offer our own collections of Magna-tiles structures and customizable Magna-tiles photo sets, and additional licensing partnerships.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

