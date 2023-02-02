CreateTV.com's New Chefs' Indian and Cuban Recipes will Spice Up Your Meals!

Streaming series deliver unique dishes.

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Television (APT), the original home to public TV's lifestyle experts and sponsor of the Create Cooking Challenge: My Family's Recipe (featured on national public TV's Create® channel), reports Adam Lambay's and Dennis Perez's winning culinary series' have been seen by hundreds of thousands since the Fall premieres. Lambay and Perez won the Grand Prize and Second Prizes, respectively, in last year's national contest seeking traditional, multi-generational recipes–often versions of local dishes. Their series feature video shorts, a personal note, ingredients, and detailed recipes.

Check out the streaming recipes from Adam Lambay and Dennis Perez, CreateTV.com's newest culinary hosts. Their Indian and Cuban dishes are easy to create and will become new favorites!

With 10 episodes, Adam Lambay's Indian Inspired will engage those curious about Indian food. He says the recipes represent "fusion with more familiar dishes: not overly "hot," using more accessible spices and aromatics." Executive chef at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, Lambay is highly regarded in Greater St. Louis, where his family has lived for more than 50 years. After his father's brothers emigrated from a fishing village near Mumbai, India, his dad soon followed. He met and married Adam's mother, the grand-daughter of first generation German immigrants. Lambay's Grand Prize-winning series features a range of recipes, from salads to curries and even a pot roast!

Second Prize winner, Tampa-based Perez features three family favorites in Cuban Kitchen with Dennis Perez, covering breakfast pastry, a chicken dinner and a dessert flan. An IT professional, Perez has an active culinary, streaming series on YouTube. He says his recipes are reminiscent of his family's multi-generational setting, saying they spent more time in the kitchen than any other room. They first settled in New York after leaving Cuba, eventually moving to Tampa, Florida.

Well-known public TV hosts served as Create Cooking Challenge judges: Kevin Belton (Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana), Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table), Diane Kochilas (My Greek Table), Nick Stellino (Storytellers in the Kitchen), and Martin Yan (Yan Can Cook!). APT president and CEO, Cynthia Fenneman, also a judge, said, "Adam's and Dennis's series are lively, fascinating and accessible. They are great additions to the Create family of chefs." Distributed and produced by APT, The WNET Group, and GBH Boston for 18 years, Create® is carried by 241 local public TV stations, featuring lifestyle content: food, travel, home and garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and more.

