Creatine Hydrochloride Found to Mitigate Physical and Cognitive Symptoms in Groundbreaking Study on Menopause

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CON-CRĒT® by Vireo Systems – the #1 absorbed and best-selling, most widely licensedi creatine – announced the publication of a pivotal new study exploring the use of creatine hydrochloride (HCl) in women navigating the menopause transition. The research found that creatine HCl appears to be a safe and effective strategy for alleviating common menopause symptoms, including cognitive decline, fatigue, and mood disturbances.

The randomized, double-blind study of 36 perimenopausal and menopausal women, "The Effects of 8-Week Creatine Hydrochloride and Creatine Ethyl Ester Supplementation on Cognition, Clinical Outcomes, and Brain Creatine Levels in Perimenopausal and Menopausal Women: A Randomized Controlled Trial" (Journal of the American Nutrition Association, 2025), compared low-dose (750 mg/day) and medium-dose (1,500 mg/day) creatine HCl (CrHCl), a combination of CrHCl + creatine ethyl ester (CEE), and placebo over eight weeks.

Key Findings

Clinical Outcomes/Cognitive Improvements : Low-dose CrHCL (750 mg/day) significantly improved alertness, executive control, processing speed, and reaction times. Medium-dose CrHCL (1,500 mg/day) enhanced reaction times and reduced mood swings and concentration difficulties. CrHCL-CEE (800 mg/day) alleviated anxiety and improved alertness. No significant changes were observed in the placebo group.

Low-dose CrHCL led to the largest increase in brain creatine levels across nine of thirteen brain regions, including frontal gray and white matter. Medium-dose CrHCL and CrHCL-CEE also elevated brain creatine concentrations but to a lesser extent. Safety and Tolerability: All interventions were well-tolerated, with no serious adverse effects or weight gain reported. Mild side effects like heartburn were transient.

"For decades, creatine research has centered on creatine monohydrate and on men. This study marks a major shift, highlighting benefits for menopausal women and looking at a more bioavailable form of creatine – Creatine HCl," said Mark Faulkner, founder and CEO of Vireo Systems. "This is significant because creatine is the most important, foundational supplement people can take because it is the rate-limiting molecule for all cellular energy in the body, and women often need more supplementation of this compound than men because their bodies store less."

Vireo is planning follow-up studies on women and other health indications.

CON-CRĒT Creatine HCl is an advanced form of creatine that has far better absorption than other types of creatine, so all cells have more energy. CON-CRĒT Creatine HCl has 7 times greater concentration than and 59 times higher solubility (better bioavailability) than creatine monohydrate (CM) supplements. This heightened absorption allows for the use of smaller doses to deliver more creatine to the cells, achieve optimal results, significantly decreasing the chance of side effects common with CM like bloating, cramping, water retention and digestive discomfort.

The findings of this study open the door to new applications of creatine in women's health, supporting both mind and body through one of life's most significant biological transitions and to continued research into the unique benefits of creatine for women's health.

