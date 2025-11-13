CREATINE JUST GOT CHEWABLE, TASTES AS HARDCORE AS IT PERFORMS

New MUTANT product available in two flavors, world's first sugar-free full-dosed chewable creatine tablet

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and gym regulars can finally ditch the scoops, powders, shaker bottles, and sticky gummies to get their creatine supplements. Fit Foods Ltd., a leading Canadian-based sports nutrition company in the bodybuilding and fitness industry for those born different, is launching a new MUTANT product available nationwide: Creatine Bytz. It is the world's first sugar-free, full-dosed chewable creatine tablet and it comes in two bold flavors: Tangy Blue Razz and Berried Alive. MUTANT's Creatine Bytz combines performance with taste and brings full-strength performance in a fast, mess-free and delicious format made for anyone on the move.

Each serving of MUTANT's Creatine Bytz delivers a clinical five grams of pure creatine monohydrate, proven to support muscle strength, size, and recovery. Designed for convenience without compromise, Creatine Bytz eliminates the hassle of mixing powders or gooey mess gummies – instead offering a clean, portable chewable tablet that fits right in your gym bag or pocket.

"Creatine has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and for good reason. It's the go-to supplement and a powerhouse to help people with their muscle recovery, strength gains, and recovery support," said Jim McMahon, CEO of MUTANT, a Fit Foods Inc. brand. "Our new Creatine Bytz at MUTANT were made for the modern athlete, truly the people who want proven results, but with no gooey mess – just full-dosed, guaranteed potency, tried-tested-and-true FREEDOM – Creatine Bytz goes everywhere you do!"

Each container includes 80 chewable tablets and makes daily supplementation effortless. MUTANT's Creatine Bytz is available now at MutantNation.com Amazon, BodyBuilding.com, and to local retailers, which can be found online at mutantnation.com/apps/store-locator.

"As a competitive bodybuilder, creatine is a staple in my supplement regimen and I am a proud MUTANT athlete," said Andrea Shaw, a six-time Ms. Olympia champion. "MUTANT's new Creatine Bytz takes it a step further to help me train smarter and recover faster, all while seamlessly fitting into my busy lifestyle."

For those born different, born hardcore, MUTANT's got their back. Visit www.mutantnation.com for more on Creatine Bytz and the MUTANT lifestyle.

About Fit Foods Ltd

Fit Foods Ltd, a world-class manufacturer of sports nutrition proteins and other supplements, specializing in powders. Its extensive variety of products and formulas has earned it international recognition for superior-tasting quality products and has resulted in a leading position in the marketplace. Fit Foods brands are distributed worldwide in 70+ countries. Its Canada based manufacturing facilities are GMP compliant, NHP site licensed (#300341), CFIA licensed (4420), US FDA licensed, and Certified Organic by PACS (#16-463). MUTANT is one of the companies most beloved brands.

