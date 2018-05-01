Creating a Jointly-built and Shared New AI Ecosystem with "AI + Blockchain" - DeepBrain Chain held its First Stop of Global Tech Tour in Korea on April 27th

CEO He kicked off the event with a brief introduction of the project and its vision. As the world's first blockchain-driven AI computing platform, DeepBrain Chain promises to build an AI ecosystem created and governed by all stakeholders, from which all stakeholders can benefit, by using its decentralized and distributed blockchain platform to pool together millions of nodes throughout the world. "It will be a jointly built, governed, and benefited ecosystem", says He. Enterprises and institutions within the ecosystem share the computational power, AI models, data, and other resources to solve the problems of excessively high cost and lack of data amongst AI companies, eventually achieving a win-win situation. The beauty of the ecosystem lies in the fact that the more nodes join the network, the more savings there will be for AI companies and gains for stakeholders, promoting a virtuous circle and rapid development.

As a highlight of the event, DeepBrain Chain's CEO announced that the project will have global AI leader and veteran AI expert Dongyan Wang onboard. He will serve as DeepBrain Chain's Chief AI Officer and Executive Vice President of its Silicon Valley AI+Blockchain Research Center where he will lead a world class team in pushing the boundaries of AI, developing large-scale distributed AI And blockchain ecosystem, studying the integration of AI and blockchain as well as incubating AI killer apps built on top of the DeepBrain Chain ecosystem.

As an AI veteran, Dr. Wang has led a number of world class teams at fortune 500 companies (Cisco, NetApp, Midea and Samsung), winning numerous awards. With nearly 20 years of experience in AI, Business Intelligence and data science, he will contribute greatly to the DeepBrain Chain ecosystem by sharing his expertise and insights in AI platform development, AI product R&D, AI commercial applications, data science, as well as big data, cloud and on-site enterprise applications.

During his speech, Dr. Wang reaffirmed that AI and blockchain will be the two major megatrends for the next 20 years. "DeepBrain Chain is at the golden crossroad of AI and Blockchain. We are going to build an AI + Blockchain ecosystem to significantly lower the entry barriers and costs of AI applications by securely sharing computing power, AI models and data on the blockchain. I hope my years of experience in the industry will help DeepBrain Chain to become the best enabling platform and ecosystem for practical, customer-centric AI applications that brings real value to for the world."

Dr. Wang's speech was followed by a roundtable titled "When AI Meets Blockchain", attended by CEO Yong He, Dr. Dongyan Wang and Gu Tae Woo, the representative director of Coinchel, Professor Joongheon Kim of Chung-Ang University bringing great excitement and insightful remarks to the event. Gu Tae Woo from Coinchel said, "We have great confidence and believe DeepBrain Chain is the best AI+Blockchain project."

Equally exciting are the announcements that starting in May, DeepBrain Chain is going to launch a series of activities, including pre-sale of AI Mining workstations enabled by blockchain technology, election of super nodes for the DBC AI ecosystem, DBC main chain online in Q4 etc. In response to the keen interests of the community, it revealed the plan to hold several meet-ups and conferences in different places around the world throughout the rest of the year in order to have more intimate communications and interactions with the community.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is the world's first AI computing platform powered by blockchain. By pulling together millions of nodes from across the world through its distributed and decentralized blockchain platform, it can help AI companies save up to 70% of computing power costs. The use of smart contracts creates a secure data training and transaction environment where data providers and buyers can freely trade data without the risk of data privacy break or data being resold.

