Kingbird, a groundbreaking community in Rocky Point, NC, offers expansive private land parcels ranging from 10 to over 50 acres near Wilmington and the Carolina coast.

ROCKY POINT, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Kingbird, a groundbreaking community nestled in Rocky Point, NC. This first-of- its-kind gated community offers a lifestyle unlike any other on the East Coast. Own 10, 20, 30, 40, or 50+ acres to craft your legacy on private, expansive parcels of land. Kingbird invites visionary individuals and families to embrace a lifestyle defined by freedom, solitude, and limitless potential, all within minutes of Wilmington's vibrant culture and the serene Carolina coast.

Creating a Legacy: Kingbird Invites You to a Lifestyle of Privacy and Freedom Near Wilmington

Kingbird redefines the essence of large acre living by blending autonomy, community, and prime location. Here, you can shape your future—whether it's a family estate, an outdoor sanctuary, or a corporate retreat facility. At Kingbird, owning land is more than just owning property; it's about investing in a community that celebrates individuality and builds foundations for generations to come.

"Kingbird is more than just a place to live; it's the ability to have your land, your way as the backdrop for a lifestyle based on autonomy and freedom. It's a sanctuary where residents can build, create, and thrive on their own terms," said Kevin Smith, Kingbird Developer. "Our vision is to foster a community where neighbors and privacy coexist seamlessly, offering an unmatched living experience in an unbeatable location."

Your Land, Your Vision

Kingbird embodies the mantra of "Your Land, Your Way." Each parcel, ranging from 10 to over 100 acres, provides an expansive foundation for your desires. Owners can enjoy the flexibility to design their land to reflect their unique lifestyle and preferences. From custom estates to recreational areas and creative outdoor spaces such as lush vineyards or equestrian facilities, Kingbird encourages bringing your vision to life.

The Perfect Blend of Tranquility and Connectivity

Located just 20 minutes from Wilmington and within easy reach of the Carolina coast and an international airport, Kingbird strikes the perfect balance between peaceful seclusion and convenient access to urban amenities. This harmonious blend ensures that while residents can retreat to their private haven, the cultural and social heartbeat of the region remains within arm's reach.

A First-of-Its-Kind Community

Kingbird stands apart as a first-of-its-kind community that values autonomy, integrity, and respect. Every resident upholds the Kingbird Creed, a testament to mutual trust and cooperation that fosters a close-knit, supportive environment. This shared commitment nurtures a place where each landowner contributes to a culture of excellence and innovation.

Features of Kingbird Include:

Expansive, Customizable Parcels: From 10 acres to 100+ acres, your land becomes a canvas for your vision.

Prime Location: Close to Wilmington's beaches, attractions, and international travel hubs.

beaches, attractions, and international travel hubs. A Unique Lifestyle: Build a life of freedom, privacy, and connection, underpinned by the values of the Kingbird Creed.

Discover Your Legacy

Kingbird invites you to take the first step toward a life that embodies true freedom and individuality. Stake your claim in a community that believes in living boldly and building legacies that endure. Visit https://livekingbirdnc.com to learn more, request more information, and start turning your vision into reality.

For further details about Kingbird and its unique offerings, visit https://livekingbirdnc.com or call (910) 994-0889.

About Kingbird

Kingbird is an exclusive real estate opportunity coming to Rocky Point, NC. Build your legacy and honor tradition at Kingbird. We offer expansive parcels designed for those who dare to dream differently. Whether your vision is a secluded family estate, a sprawling outdoor retreat, or a sophisticated corporate hideaway, Kingbird is where your legacy begins.

Press Contact:

Amanda Salerno

910-777-4079

https://livekingbirdnc.com/

SOURCE Kingbird