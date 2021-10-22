Creating a Life of Purpose While Empowering Children Orphanages in The U.S. and Latin America

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lizet Zayas, founder of Successfully and philanthropist, is taking her entrepreneurship to a new level by focusing on creating social change and empowering children in orphanages and foster homes as part of her Philanthropy mission.

Lizet Zayas author of the Magic in you. Visiting children in orphanages and giving the books in Mexico.

Lizet Zayas, has been working with global high-level entrepreneurs, speaking on an international level about the importance of pursuing passion and achieving success. She has also been supporting other valuable aspects that matter to people by working directly with clients and organizations. Now she is fully embracing the philanthropy mission to support on an emotional level to children in orphanages and foster homes in the United States and Latin America, tying all of her programs and social events to fund this cause.

"I grew up reading books that shaped me to be who I am today. I have also visited orphanages and these experiences were nurturing and stayed with me till this day. As an entrepreneur, and social change advocate I believe pursuing a dream is not about us anymore, but is also to be able to give back. Unfortunately, the orphanages and foster homes have a lot of bureaucracy challenges, it is not easy to support them, so for me it was important to find a way to be able to provide them a tool they can lean to, help them understand life's challenges and help them feel hope. I believe they too have dreams, and also desperately want to experience the stability of a home, and be loved just like many of us do. I hope with my book, 'The magic in you,' a life and entrepreneurship book provides them with the support that can shape them to be more prepared, like it was for me when reading books as a child. "

Her mission is to help people pursue their passion, take chances, execute their businesses with a strategy saving them years of costly mistakes, and philanthropy social events to create nurturing relationships while making a positive impact. This is an important aspect as part of the Successfully business model that makes it different from the rest, connecting the power of people of various socio-economics levels to make a difference, bringing together the soul, heart and spirit of true entrepreneurship that creates an authentic impact in this world.

successfully.world/philanthropy

