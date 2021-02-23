Creating A Relaxed Sanctuary for Your Home and Patio

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At this pandemic time, home is everyone's most precious shelter. Millions of people do everything at home now: They live at home, they work at home, they study and learn at home, and they socialize at home. At Lagoon Furniture, the company wants to help people create a cozy and relaxed living space for this challenging moment and for when normality returns.

Enjoy the Comfort of Living

Magnolia Modular Patio Sofa Series Magnolia Patio Sofa Magnolia Patio Sofa

Currently, Lagoon Furniture is shining the spotlight on the "MAGNOLIA" the flagship series in their sofa collections.

These products are inspired by the beauty and uniqueness of nature. The MAGNOLIA series show the love of nature, nobility, and literary character. This series of sofas is noble, elegant, and full of literary atmosphere. The sofa's modular design also allows consumers to adjust the number of seats based on their actual needs. MAGNOLIA can be used both indoors and outdoors, and in casual or formal occasions, to fully accommodate all the needs of the modern home/work/socializing place.

Maintaining a Sustainable Life in Your Home

The eco-challenges people are facing now are daunting, but Lagoon Furniture believes all of us can do something to save the Mother Earth.

The research and development team of Lagoon Furniture collaborates closely with top designers all around the world, continually making accent furniture that sets new trends. They also focus on applying the latest injection molding techniques, adapting them to furniture application. This technology, the synthetic wicker sofas, dining tables, and chairs have excellent durability, and have passed contract level certification for furniture in the United States, the EU, and Japan. The quality of Lagoon Furniture is also highly recognized by hotel and resort village users.

Lagoon Furniture's products are made of non-toxic, eco-friendly polypropylene and EU-made color masterbatch. UV stabilizers are also added to the outdoor series, in order to create water-proof, UV-resistant, highly durable, commercial grade furniture.

The end goal of Lagoon Furniture is to become the leading brand in resin furniture by providing elegant, aesthetically pleasing, highly durable resin furniture to benefit all beings around the world.

About Lagoon Furniture:

Lagoon Furniture was established in 2014, a brand that designs and manufactures high-quality resin furniture, focusing on providing colorful and vivid outdoor furniture, e.g., dining chair, counter stool, dining table, sofa, chaise lounge, and so on. The Lagoon factory is in Mexico, covering 15 hectares, manufacturing several hundred-thousands of pieces of furniture to fulfill orders all over the world. There are two warehouses in the US, in California and Florida; and sale representatives in the US, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

