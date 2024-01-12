Creating an energy-efficient home is a great New Year's Resolution

Oklahoma-based Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing says following these tips can help homeowners save on utility costs in 2024

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The home service professionals at Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, say homeowners should add creating an energy-efficient home to their list of New Year's Resolutions for 2024.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing says that creating an energy-efficient home will also help homeowners save on utility costs in 2024.

"This is a great resolution for homeowners because it not only reduces your carbon footprint, it can also help save you some money," said Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "Having an energy-efficient home can also improve your house's resale value and might even help you save on your insurance costs. It's a win-win all the way around and a great way to celebrate the start of a new year."

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing president and co-owner Oscar Pound said homeowners should start their quest for an energy-efficient home by conducting an energy audit.

"Many utility companies offer free or discounted energy audits," he said. "This is a crucial step in understanding your energy use and assists you in making informed decisions about where to concentrate your efforts."

Pound also offered the following tips to homeowners who want to improve their energy use:

Have the HVAC system serviced annually. Homeowners should have their heating serviced in the fall and their air conditioning serviced in the spring. Yearly maintenance helps the HVAC system run at its most efficient level and can identify potential problems that can save homeowners money. Homeowners who have an HVAC system that is older than 12 years old should also consider upgrading to a newer, more energy-efficient model.

Lower the water temperature. Setting the water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit can save homeowners anywhere from 6 to 10% on their heating costs per year.

Install a programmable or smart thermostat. Programmable or smart thermostats allow homeowners to schedule their heating and air conditioning to run less when residents are not at home. A smart thermostat uses sensors to "learn" the family's routine and set the temperatures accordingly.

Weatherstrip and seal out leaks. Check for leaks and holes around a home's windows and doors and plug up any leaks with weather-stripping or caulk. This allows the HVAC system to maintain the proper indoor temperature more easily.

Unplug unused electronic equipment. Unused appliances draw "phantom" power from electrical outlets if left plugged in. Try unplugging items that aren't used on a daily basis to save money.

Pound added that homeowners should also check with the U.S. Department of Energy or their state's energy or environmental department to see if there are rebates or tax credits available to homeowners for making energy-efficient improvements.

"Let's make 2024 more energy-efficient and help our wallets in the process," she said.

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling and plumbing services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 398-4577.

