Creating an Impact Together - GK Hair Train The Trainer 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth does not always come easy. It follows a long, never-ending path that requires practice, first-tries, second-tries, and ultimately failures that gradually turn into skill, expertise, and success. The concept of growth is universal and the hair care industry is no exception. To become a trainer tomorrow, you have to learn today from the ones who have reached the limits of the sky in their expertise. This is what GK Hair Train The Trainer 2022 manifested: Helping others create an impact.

Train the Trainer 2022

This two-day event covered everything from live demonstrations to latest hair trends and techniques with a national team of professionals from around the United States, and shed light on the importance of technological business-building tactics in sales and social marketing.

The first day demonstrated the tactics of color-correction and hair lightening with Juvexin Cream Colors and a product from GK's Lightening Range, whereas the second day unraveled the use of newly launched GK Hair Vegan Smoothing Treatments . The event also demonstrated the benefits of the Bamboo Color Technique, and explained the use of GK Hair Smoothing Treatments along with home care and styling products. The GK Hair Educators worked together as a team and learned the most from each other through the group experiences.

GK Hair Train The Trainer is an event where the veterans of the brand work together with new talent to not only develop new ideas and fine tune current education practices through coaching and presentations but build a strong culture and relationship together where they support each other long after returning to their homes. Special thanks to our gracious educators as well as the participants for their precious time and efforts in making the event as successful as it was. Teamwork makes the dream work!

Website: https://www.gkhair.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gkhair

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GKhair

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GKhair

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/gkhair

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GKhair/

Media Contact:

Company Name: GK Hair

Contact Person: Meghan McHugh

Email: Send Email

Number: +1.305.390.0044

Country: United States

Website: https://www.gkhair.com/

SOURCE GK Hair