Creating Better Consumer and Provider Experiences by Making E-commerce Behavioral Data Actionable in Real Time

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanplayr, the leader in targeted, real-time e-commerce conversion solutions, announced today the creation of a focused system of software providing real-time, actionable behavioral data, called Behavioral Data Hub. The precision of this new, more focused digital solution helps buyers and sellers, in addition to clients and service providers, by delivering on the promise of greater productivity in the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce.

Hundreds of billions of dollars are spent globally in attracting visitors and trying to get them to return. But only a tiny fraction of that, as little as one percent, is spent on the "last mile," converting those visitors to customers or clients, or optimizing the value created for those already "converted," namely, existing customers or clients. As e-commerce continues to disrupt the modern brick-and-mortar retail model, it is evident that more awareness needs to be brought to this key aspect of digital interaction with the customer.

"Tackling this new last-mile problem requires focus and precision. By utilizing Behavioral Data Hub, productivity is increased, translating into shared tangible benefits, better returns on digital investments on one side of the market, and greater satisfaction on the other," states Simon Yencken, founder and CEO of Fanplayr.

When considering the typical sales funnel, the crucial last mile for e-commerce is unwittingly reduced to relative insignificance. Unfortunately, this inattention has held back innovation for the customer conversion stage.

"With Behavioral Data Hub, Fanplayr has both identified and addressed the requisite details of making this conversion stage work better, for consumers and for providers of products and services," says Derek Adelman, VP Asia Pacific, Co-Founder of Fanplayr.

Fanplayr's Behavioral Data Hub is software that is both rich and responsive, not depending on static demographic data, instead relying on real-time, actionable behavioral data. Intelligent software that guides the final stage of the consumer decision process can have significant impacts on these conversion rates. Increasing a conversion rate from 2 percent to 3 percent represents a massive 50 percent gain for the seller.

By collecting rich and relevant data at the conversion stage, creating real time and productive classifications of website visitors, along with real-time segmentation leading to action options that are productive for visitors, Fanplayr's Behavioral Data Hub permits careful, targeted experimentation and efficient learning. Employing this software system improves ongoing customer and client interactions.

"Behavioral Data Hub also addresses a looming problem for the digital world: individual privacy. European regulators have already begun to act on increasing concerns for the protection of demographic and personal characteristic data that fundamentally erodes privacy. Fanplayr recognizes that an approach based on more precise behavioral data, not necessarily tied to fundamental personal identities, delivers productive digital interactions and transactions with greater privacy protection. Such an approach is a better way forward for everyone," Yencken affirms.

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is the leader in targeted real-time e-commerce conversion solutions. By harnessing the power of Big Data, Fanplayr's 'Smart & Targeted Conversions' enables marketers to identify, profile and target visitors with customized offers in real-time during the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. More information is available at https://www.fanplayr.com/.

