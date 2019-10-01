Creating Connections in the Carolinas: Versiant announces a new relationship with hometown maritime leader, NC Ports

As an IT services provider, Versiant maintains a unique position among many given its history in the maritime space since the early days of the company's inception. Versiant provides the expertise and insight for maximizing operational efficiency and security for ports and terminals around the world. Now this knowledge and maritime systems capability is being brought home to Versiant's home state of North Carolina through their newly announced relationship with the leading force of the southeast's Maritime Industry, North Carolina Ports.

"The State of North Carolina has allocated over $200M in enhancing the supply chain and the Port of Wilmington is a critical component in that supply chain. It is imperative we partner with a company that has industry domain expertise and that can help us execute our long-term goals. Versiant has the experience in both our industry and in the technical world. They bring proven IT and Maritime delivery capabilities and will help us drive success," said Bill Cocoran, CIO with North Carolina Ports.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the first phase of an infrastructure refresh that will enhance the overall connectivity and operations at North Carolina Ports," said Edward Reade, Chief Operating Officer at Versiant. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with NC Ports and supporting the technology planning and implementation as they continue to expand and modernize their terminal operations"

Versiant delivers business value to Maritime Industry clients globally. Our reputation has been earned over many years of delivering business outcomes that enable Ports and terminal operators to run more efficiently and productively.

North Carolina Ports

Operating off the coasts of North Carolina, out of Morehead City and Wilmington, The North Carolina State Ports Authority maintains its 75 year foothold as a leading force of the southeast's Maritime Industry. Since the Port's inception in 1945, its driving mission has been, "To create a better atmosphere for the development of North Carolina industry." With North Carolina's deep history in the agricultural industry, the North Carolina Ports Authority has long-provided the home base and tools necessary to cultivate a thriving North Carolina economy. In most recent innovations, NC Ports has adopted Navis N4 technology to better streamline and automate, acquired three neo-Panamax cranes, and begun the Wilmington Harbor Deepening Project to accommodate larger vessels of the future. In doing so, NC Ports has grown and developed its methods of delivery in both business and technology to keep up with a competitive industry and the needs for which it serves.

About Versiant

Versiant provides an extensive range of complex managed, application, and professional services to help clients all over the world drive business value from their IT investments. While we have domain expertise within key verticals, our capabilities transcend industries. Our highly experienced people deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to position our clients for the future. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com.

