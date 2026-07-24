Creating Healthier Communities Convenes National Leaders to Launch Bold Goal: Cut America's Life Expectancy Gap in Half Within a Decade

Inaugural CHC National Forum rallies leaders around Built to Thrive research revealing the $1.4 trillion cost of the nation's health gaps — and secures cross-sector commitments to close them

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating Healthier Communities (CHC) this week convened its inaugural National Forum, bringing together over 150 leaders from business, philanthropy, healthcare, government, and community organizations around a single, measurable goal: cutting the life expectancy gap in half within ten years. The Forum launched the boldest chapter yet for CHC, which marks its 70th anniversary in June 2027 — nearly seven decades of connecting nonprofits, businesses, and communities to improve lives and strengthen communities.

The Forum, held at KFF's Barbara Jordan Conference Center, convened leaders around Built to Thrive: A Blueprint for Healthier Communities, Stronger Workforces, and Economic Vitality — research released in June by CHC's Leadership Council for Healthier Communities, which captures the staggering cost of poor community health. Among the findings:

The nation's health gaps carry a total economic burden of roughly $1.4 trillion a year





American businesses absorb more than $575 billion a year in costs tied to the health of the communities where their employees live





in costs tied to the health of the communities where their employees live Upstream investment in public health returns an estimated $14 for every dollar spent — reaching as high as 27 to 1 for national programs





— reaching as high as 27 to 1 for national programs The gap is closeable: in New Orleans's Columbia Parc neighborhood, fifteen years of cross-sector investment lifted life expectancy by nearly 15 years while crime fell more than 90 percent.

"For too long, the cost of poor community health has been treated as someone else's problem, even as these issues show up every day in workforce shortages, rising healthcare costs, absenteeism, burnout, and lost productivity," said Jean C. Accius, PhD, President & CEO of Creating Healthier Communities. "As CHC approaches our 70th anniversary, we're committing our next phase to this moonshot of cutting the life expectancy gap in half. At the CFC Forum, leaders from every sector joined to back the mission and create the blueprint for closing that gap in the next decade."

The program featured leaders spanning the private sector, healthcare, and community organizations, including Ken Dychtwald, Founder & CEO, Age Wave; Marcus Smith II, former NFL first-round pick; Bina Venkataraman, author of The Optimist's Telescope and former White House climate advisor; Dr. Sarita Mohanty, President & CEO of The SCAN Foundation; Hill Harper, Actor and Advocate; Cedric Wilson, Vice President & General Manager, Amazon Health Services, Northeast; Mikki Taylor, Editor-at-Large, Essence Magazine; Dr. Sandra Bruce Nichols, Founder & CEO of The Samaritan Health Project, Inc.; Rani E. Snyder, MPA, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation; Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, President & CEO of The SCAN Foundation, and many more — underscoring the cross-sector coalition the effort requires. Forum partners included Age Wave, AARP, Archstone Foundation, The SCAN Foundation, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, The John A. Hartford Foundation, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and NAMASP.

"Tens of millions of Americans can expect to live into their 80s and 90s — but exactly how long we live and how healthy we are still depends on where and how we live. Closing the life expectancy gap is the innovation challenge of a generation, and the leaders in this room understand that the communities that solve it will define the longevity economy," said Ken Dychtwald, PhD, Founder and CEO of Age Wave and Presenting Sponsor of the Forum.

"Where we live shapes how we age — and for too many older adults, it determines whether a longer life comes with dignity, purpose, and independence. Closing this gap requires policies, systems, and supports that make aging well possible for everyone, informed by the lived experience of the people most directly affected," said Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, President & CEO of The SCAN Foundation.

"By 2030, one in five Americans will be age 65 or older— and the systems we build now will decide whether those longer lives are healthier ones. Every generation benefits in an age-friendly society, and no single sector can build one alone," said Rani E. Snyder, MPA, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation.

In his closing conversation, actor and advocate Hill Harper announced his contribution to the second installment of the Built to Thrive research series, scheduled for release in September 2026.

Throughout the day, attendees added personal and organizational commitments to a Forum Commitment Wall, pledging specific actions they and their organizations will take over the next decade to close the longevity gap in the communities they serve.

Organizations and individuals interested in watching the replay of the event or joining this mission can visit chcimpact.org or contact [email protected].

About Creating Healthier Communities

For nearly 70 years, Creating Healthier Communities has connected nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their ZIP code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact.

SOURCE Creating Healthier Communities