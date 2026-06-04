Businesses Are Paying Billions for Poor Community Health. A New Report Shows What They Can Do About It.

Report reveals the hidden economic costs of unhealthy communities and the opportunity for companies to invest upstream

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American businesses are absorbing more than $575 billion a year in costs they rarely trace to the source: the health of the communities where their employees live. A new report released today by the Leadership Council for Healthier Communities, an initiative of CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, cites a total economic burden from the nation's health gaps of roughly $1.4 trillion a year — and lays out what companies can do to stop paying for it.

Leadership Council for Healthier Communities

The new report, Built to Thrive: A Blueprint for Healthier Communities, Stronger Workforces, and Economic Vitality, pairs a comprehensive synthesis of published research with original analysis by Gravity Research and insights from leaders across business, healthcare, philanthropy, academia, and social impact. The report finds that the conditions shaping daily life are also shaping workforce strength, productivity, healthcare costs, and economic growth. It arrives as Medicaid and SNAP rollbacks begin to take effect, creating additional strain for families, employers, health systems, and the broader economy.

The report captures the staggering cost of poor community health. Separate published analyses put the annual cost of the nation's health gaps at $978 billion when measured across levels of educational attainment and $451 billion when measured across racial and ethnic groups — components of the roughly $1.4 trillion in total annual cost the report cites.

But the same body of research points to an upside that is just as measurable: closing health and opportunity gaps could add $5 trillion to U.S. GDP over five years, and upstream investment in public health returns an estimated $14 for every dollar spent — reaching as high as 27 to 1 for national programs.

"Healthy communities are not separate from economic strength. They are the foundation of it," said Jean Accius, PhD, President & CEO of CHC: Creating Healthier Communities. "For too long, the cost of poor community health has been treated as someone else's problem, even as these issues show up every day in workforce shortages, rising healthcare costs, absenteeism, burnout, and lost productivity. This report shows that investing upstream is not charity. It is one of the smartest economic decisions leaders can make."

Original research in the report analyzed 3,623 corporate actions from 771 companies between January 2024 and May 2026. The analysis found that corporate community health engagement contracted sharply across 2024 and 2025, especially in more politically contested issue areas.

But the research also finds that companies did not leave the field. They recalibrated. In 2026, corporate engagement began moving toward lower-risk, business-aligned issue areas with direct links to workforce and community stability. Nutrition and food access engagement increased 116%, economic empowerment increased 153%, and AI and technology access increased 65%. The report identifies this shift as a major opportunity for business leaders to connect the investments they are already making to measurable community health and economic outcomes.

"This report reflects exactly what Gravity's corporate engagement research is built to surface: real data behind the questions every leader is asking about their peers," said Kendall VanHoose, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President, Advisory Services at Gravity Research. "The behavioral shift we tracked between 2024 and 2026 tells a more nuanced story than the headlines, and we're proud to put that story in the hands of decision-makers who can act on it."

The report comes at a pivotal moment for employers, health systems, policymakers, and philanthropy. Federal reductions to Medicaid and SNAP are expected to increase pressure on families, state budgets, hospitals, and employers in the years ahead. As coverage losses grow and food insecurity rises, the report argues that the burden will not stay contained within public systems. It will surface across emergency rooms, workplaces, local economies, and household balance sheets.

The cost is compounding, and it is landing on employers whether they account for it or not. The report outlines three things leaders can do to combat this challenge:

Recognize community health as a strategic asset, not a charitable concern. Measure what has not been measured in the past, including the health conditions of the communities where employees live and work. Invest upstream through cross-sector partnerships that address the root conditions shaping health, workforce participation, and economic mobility.

"This is a blueprint for what is buildable," Accius said. "The evidence is clear. The return is proven. The cost of inaction is compounding. The question now is whether leaders will continue absorbing the cost of poor community health, or whether they will come together to build something stronger."

For more information and to read the report, visit: https://chcimpact.org/lchc/

About the Leadership Council for Healthier Communities

The Leadership Council for Healthier Communities is a cross-sector initiative of CHC: Creating Healthier Communities. The Council brings together senior leaders from business, philanthropy, healthcare, academia, government, and social impact organizations to move from good intentions to measurable impact. Through research, convening, and community activation, LCHC helps leaders address the interconnected conditions that shape health, workforce strength, and economic vitality.

About CHC

For nearly 70 years, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities has connected nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their ZIP code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact.

SOURCE Creating Healthier Communities