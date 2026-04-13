CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Elects Edo Banach to its National Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced today the unanimous election of healthcare regulatory and policy expert, Edo Banach to CHC's national board of directors.

Mr. Banach is a Partner and Co-Chair of the Healthcare Department at Foley Hoag LLP, where he brings deep expertise in Medicare and Medicaid law and policy to help organizations navigate complex matters. Mr. Banach previously served as President and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, where he led efforts before the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the White House. He has also served as Deputy Director of CMS' Medicare-Medicaid Coordination Office. Edo holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a B.A. from Binghamton University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edo to our board," said Abu Arif, Chair, CHC Board of Directors. His distinguished leadership across Medicare, Medicaid, and hospice care paired with a deep understanding of how policy shapes people's lived experiences will be instrumental as CHC works to close health gaps and expand opportunity in communities nationwide."

"I am honored to join the CHC board at such an important moment for community health," said Edo Banach. "CHC's commitment to ensuring every person has the opportunity to live their healthiest life is a mission I care deeply about. I look forward to contributing my experience to support CHC's vital work."

"Edo's breadth of experience will strengthen CHC's ability to address today's most pressing challenges in community health," said Jean Accius, PhD, President and CEO of CHC. "His leadership at the intersection of healthcare policy, regulation, and community well-being will be critical as we deepen our work to drive systems-level change and deliver better health outcomes in communities nationwide."

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

For nearly 70 years, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities has united nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their zip code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact.

SOURCE Creating Healthier Communities