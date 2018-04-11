Creating IT Futures Names Executives from GED Testing Service, Hewlett Packard Enterprise & TEKsystems to its Board

Joining the board are Vicki Greene, vice president of operations management, GED Testing Service; Sonia Ng, director of leadership and professional skill solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; and Franklin Reed, director of inclusion and diversity, TEKsystems. Rotating off the board are James Afdahl of GED Testing Service, Angela Allen of A Cubed Consulting LLC, and Rebekah Harvey of LearnPlayDo.

"Creating IT Futures strives to diversify the tech workforce. Our board reflects that mission, showcasing a diversity of gender, race, company type and expertise," said Guy Fruda, chairman of Creating IT Futures, and managing director, East Region Technology, Deloitte Services. "Our new board members will bring us their expertise in bridging the gap between technology and under-represented populations across the U.S."

"Our board has been instrumental in helping us grow our programs, while keeping us true to our mission of diversity," said Charles Eaton, CEO, Creating IT Futures. "Angela, Rebekah and Jim helped us to test and develop new programs, and I look forward to working with Vicki, Sonia and Franklin to help us streamline our focus, while expanding our two biggest programs: IT-Ready and NextUp."

Creating IT Futures' signature IT-Ready career program assesses, trains, certifies and places adults in tech. Sixty-six percent of its students are people of color and 44 percent of its students are female. NextUp inspires more teenagers to consider tech careers by bringing STEM programming to diverse schools and regions.

About Creating IT Futures

Founded in 1998 by CompTIA, Creating IT Futures is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of helping populations under-represented in the information technology industry and individuals who are lacking in opportunity to prepare for, secure, and be successful in IT careers. Learn more at www.creatingITfutures.org.

