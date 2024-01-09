Creating More Affordable Homes Critical for Revitalizing the American Dream

"American Dream Come True" by Tony Bertoldi is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dream Come True: Why Affordable Housing Is Good Policy, Good Business, and Good for America, by Tony Bertoldi, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Can affordable housing make the American dream a reality? With American Dream Come True, co-president of the affordable housing syndication company, CREA LLC, Tony Bertoldi leverages 25+ years of experience to explain the role of affordable housing in building a healthy, just, and vibrant society full of opportunities.

In clear and engaging prose, Bertoldi's work debunks the common misconceptions about affordable housing, showing how it's a benefit for the entire American ecosystem, and why it should matter to individuals and corporations alike.

From addressing inflation, job creation, and creative ESG (environmental, social, and governance) strategy, to reducing health costs for American taxpayers, Bertoldi shines a light on the benefits of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC, pronounced LI-Tec) program and how it creates a more balanced society where people from all backgrounds can work, live, and contribute to their community and the health of the American economy.

"The biggest lesson I believe we can learn from the history of affordable housing in the US is the real impact it has on all Americans," Bertoldi said. "It's a part of both our economic viability and our personal values. Affordable housing isn't a 'blue' issue or a 'red' issue—it's a red, white, and blue issue."

About Tony Bertoldi
Tony Bertoldi hails from a blue-collar Italian immigrant family, is a proud Bostonian, and a long-time LIHTC professional in syndication.

With nearly three decades in affordable housing, Tony is a trusted voice in the industry and serves on the board of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition. His commitment to affordable housing and his understanding of its impact on all Americans has driven his commitment to the industry. Tony currently serves as Co-President at CREA, LLC where he and his team work to enhance and preserve the supply of affordable housing across the US. He studied economics and real estate at the University of Connecticut and earned his MBA in finance from Boston University.

After hours, Tony and his husband Kevin enjoy keeping up with their two boxer dogs and spending time outdoors. Tony is an avid sports lover and enjoys playing tennis and volleyball regularly.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

