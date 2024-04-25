Creating Opportunities: STEM Advantage Continues to Open Doors for STEM-Focused Scholars

Southern California Community College students now have access to STEM

Advantage's Transfer-Focused Career Pathways Program

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM Advantage, a non-profit advancing equity through education and career development with a focus on women and underserved communities, announces early success with the community college Transfer-Focused STEM Career Pathways program. Students with Computer Science and Computer Information Systems majors are offered professional development, industry career panels and mentoring circles that help students understand careers in a STEM field with a path to transfer and graduate from a 4-year college with a STEM Degree.

With support from a College Futures Foundation grant, the Transfer-Focused STEM Career Pathways Program is now expanded to students at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) and Pasadena City College. By engaging with this program, students are equipped with the necessary tools and support to navigate the complexities of higher education and embark on successful careers in STEM.

"I really appreciate everything that STEM Advantage is doing for us. You always go out of your way to help us connect with people to help us find the next step. I also like that we get to talk to professionals from different fields and companies in our mentor circles and workshops. One of the things I like is that you value our opinions and try your best to accommodate our needs based on our feedback. Thank you for doing what you do!" - Gigi J., ELAC

About STEM Advantage

Talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not. STEM Advantage is advancing equity through education and career development to empower economic and social mobility to underserved groups, while providing a vetted pipeline of diverse talent to businesses to fill their workforce needs. We prepare and inspire women and underserved communities to pursue STEM careers through internships, mentorships, scholarships, professional and career development, and community to achieve a diverse, equitable, and inclusive skilled workforce.

