Creating Opportunity is Built Into Brandon Frere's Business Ethic

PETALUMA, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "No one succeeds alone" is hard-won wisdom by many in business. Despite the persistent myth of the independently triumphant entrepreneur, everyone who has made it has had opportunities given to them or advice that has guided them to where they are today. Whether it's an employer, a mentor, a teacher, or a manager, no one climbs to the top totally solo.

Brandon Frere, startup founder and chief executive, values creating opportunity as a vital component of his entrepreneurial ethic. Providing a pathway to success for not just himself but also his colleagues and employees is one aspect of his philosophy of opportunity. The other is providing a clearer path to success through the services his businesses provide.

"What I'm really interested in is not only reaching my fullest potential but helping others tap into their great potential, as well," Frere said, referring to his multiple ventures. "I really like the idea of clearing the way for folks to do what they do best."

As a job creator, Frere is happy to be able to achieve what he believes is an important part of doing business: sowing the seeds of success for others. By gathering a team of stellar professionals to staff his businesses, he hopes to bring out the best in them.

By being in the financial and wellness services industry, Frere also seeks to create opportunities for clients of his companies. Frere's companies aim to make it easier to maintain sound financial habits as well as healthy lifestyle habits. Services in these areas create opportunities for clients to live better lives.

"Even as a chief executive, creating opportunity is about working with people, on their level," said Frere. "It's about figuring out what their strengths and weaknesses are and creating ways for them to improve and, hopefully, succeed."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

