Creating Public Sector Innovators

BMNT Inc.'s training classes bring modern entrepreneurship skills, tools to the military community

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT Inc.'s commitment to creating a new generation of public sector innovators continues to grow with the addition of two courses to teach military service members how to solve critical challenges at startup speed.

The Innovation LaunchPoint Certificate Program and Innovation Project Leaders - Self Paced Course provide members of the military community access to the same proven innovation tools and techniques taught at leading universities.

"With these courses, we are democratizing innovation training for service members, civilians and military spouses, giving them access to the same experimentation techniques perfected by successful startups so they can address the daily defense challenges they face," says Dr. Bull Holland, BMNT Director of Education and Training.

The new courses are:

The Innovation LaunchPoint program , consisting of four offerings that foster cultural change by establishing a common understanding about innovation concepts across the workforce. These for-credit academic courses are rooted in the battle-tested Hacking for X curriculum , taught at 60+ universities worldwide, that changed how real-world problems are solved. Registration begins July 1 , here . The class qualifies for Tuition Assistance or Veterans Administration funding like the GI Bill or Veteran Readiness and Employment.

, consisting of four offerings that foster cultural change by establishing a common understanding about innovation concepts across the workforce. These for-credit academic courses are rooted in the battle-tested , taught at 60+ universities worldwide, that changed how real-world problems are solved. Registration begins , . The class qualifies for Tuition Assistance or Veterans Administration funding like the GI Bill or Veteran Readiness and Employment. A new, self-paced version of the Innovation Project Leaders Course. Launched earlier this year in partnership with North Carolina State , IPL teaches participants how to clearly define customer problems, create hypotheses to conduct product-market fit experiments and analyze the results of these experiments to create evidence-based solutions. IPL has been taught at the U.S. Army's XVIIITH Corps Divisions and USSOCOM units, among others, and qualifies for the Air Force's "Complex Problem Solving" Special Experience Identifier (SEI) designation. The self-paced version of IPL offers the same content as the instructor-led class in an asynchronous format.

Learn more and sign up here: https://www.h4xtraining.bmnt.com/

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an innovation company for governments and their partners that uses startup methods to create new capabilities.

