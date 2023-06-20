Creating the world's largest medical imaging library - Gradient Health closes $2.75M round

RALEIGH, N.C. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Health, a leading medical AI data-sharing company, announced today the successful closure of a $2.75 million funding round led by ReMY Investors & Consultants. The investment will enable the company to continue assembling the world's largest and most comprehensive annotated medical imaging library into a secure, unified platform. Joining ReMY on the round were new investors Boro Capital, Supernode Ventures, MedMountain Ventures, The Triangle Tweener Fund, David Golan, and Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund (SV2) as well as existing investors VentureSouth and Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health.

With the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare, access to high-quality and diverse medical imaging data is vital for the development of innovative and robust solutions. Gradient Health's groundbreaking approach addresses this critical need by providing a vast collection of annotated medical images in a single, secure repository. By growing and curating this extensive library, the platform will empower researchers to unlock new insights and minimize bias, fueling advancements in diagnostics and therapies.

"We are thrilled to have secured $2.75 million in funding, which will accelerate our mission to transform medical AI data sharing", said Josh Miller, CEO of Gradient Health. "This investment will allow us to continue assembling the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of annotated medical imaging data. With this dataset, we aim to revolutionize medical research, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

The company's platform offers a range of powerful features designed to facilitate compliant research and seamless collaborations. It employs state-of-the-art security measures to ensure the privacy and compliance of sensitive patient information. Additionally, it provides advanced tools for developers including machine-learning-ready formatting, the ability to search by diseases and imaging modality.

"We're excited by Gradient's vision of building the data layer that will underpin all future medical AI" said Shana Barghouti, Co-CIO at ReMY Investors & Consultants who led the round. "We've been impressed by the team, the vision, and the progress that the team has made already. Gradient Health are building capabilities that will allow for rapid and game-changing advancements in the medical and pharmaceutical industries."

Jay Goss, General Partner at investors Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health who invested in Gradient Health in a previous round said "As healthcare charts its path with the world of artificial intelligence, which is still in the early innings, a significant unlock comes from accessing clinical data - especially imaging - so that the models are trained responsibly. Gradient has established itself as the leader in this, ensuring an efficient marketplace of sorts exists between algorithm makers and the healthcare industry. We couldn't be more excited to be involved with this exciting company and stellar team."

Gradient Health's data-sharing platform has garnered recognition from industry experts for its potential to revolutionize healthcare research. The company aims to collaborate with academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and technology partners to collectively advance medical knowledge and improve patient care.

Gradient Health is a medical technology company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. They provide instant access to the raw and labeled medical images needed to train and validate technologies, getting more equitable innovations to market, faster. Gradient was founded to power better medical research by accelerating AI development.

Health innovators from around the world use Gradient Health's platform to improve their products, without compromising speed, quality of research or data privacy.

