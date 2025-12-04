CREATING WEALTH IN ATLANTA: A-R-T & Associates 100% Employee-Owned with Support from Southeast Acquisition Capital & Allivate Impact Capital

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A-R-T & Associates (A-R-T), a national, full-service experiential design firm focused on environmental graphics, interior signage, and custom art installations, is celebrating its conversion to 100-percent employee ownership thanks to support from Southeast Acquisition Capital (SEAC) and Allivate Impact Capital® (AIC). This innovative transition for the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) will preserve the A-R-T legacy and the 20+ existing jobs while anticipated growth will lead to future job creation.

As the sponsor of this transaction, SEAC led the ESOP formation process and will provide the A-R-T management team with ongoing expertise and strategic support, in addition to overseeing the implementation of the company's ESOP plan. SEAC is a financial sponsor that developed an innovative employee ownership-centric value creation strategy leveraging the ESOP structure to distribute ownership broadly across privately held businesses.

According to Michael Morosi, Managing Partner of Southeast Acquisition Capital, ESOPs have created over $2 trillion in wealth for U.S. workers. However, many of these employees work at very large companies. According to his estimate, only 1-2% of small businesses are employee-owned. SEAC set out to change the perception ESOPs only work for mid-sized and large companies. There are many companies with 20-200 employees who are phenomenal candidates for employee ownership with the right capital and strategic partners.

"Southeast's model brings together mission-aligned capital providers, like Allivate Impact Capital, and recruits operating talent to transition founder- and family-owned businesses to employee ownership. By giving the sellers, Christopher and Stacy Drew, the option to transition their business to employee ownership, SEAC will help ensure that employees at A-R-T own the value they create," he said.

Christopher Drew, former President of A-R-T & Associates, added, "The employees built A-R-T into the creative design firm it is today. As Stacy and I considered our options for retirement, we wanted to transition the business in a way that not only honored their contributions but also enabled the team to continue to benefit from that foundation. While we were drawn to the idea of an ESOP, we didn't feel entirely confident in going that route on our own. We engaged Generational Equity, an M&A advisory firm, to help us evaluate our options. When we met the team at Southeast Acquisition Capital through that process, we knew we had found the right partners. They introduced the ESOP structure, and we were fully on board."

Geoffrey Easterling has been appointed as the new CEO of A-R-T & Associates to oversee the company's long-term value creation strategy. Easterling is a West Point graduate, Army combat veteran, and UC Berkeley Haas School of Business MBA class president with expertise in strategy, operations, and leadership across private equity real estate, consulting, and military roles. As the Chief of Staff at Centennial Yards, a $5 billion 50-acre development in downtown Atlanta, Geoff led accounting, infrastructure, and community initiatives. Prior, he delivered measurable results at McKinsey & Company and the U.S. Army by driving strategic initiatives, operational improvements, and data-driven solutions that align people and processes for exceptional outcomes.

The Allivate Employee Ownership Fund powered by Allivate Impact Capital provided financing to complete the ESOP transition. The Fund provides flexible financing to accommodate business owners selling their companies to their employees. It also provides benefits like job preservation and retention, long-term wealth-building for employees, and local economic resilience by helping businesses successfully transition to employee ownership.

Doug Schaeffer, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Allivate Impact Capital, shared: "Congratulations to SEAC and A-R-T & Associates on becoming employee-owners and keeping creativity thriving. ESOPs aren't just a way to transition a business—they can change lives. For retiring owners like Chris and Stacy, they unlock liquidity, offer tax advantages, and keep the business strong. However, the lasting impact is for employees: ESOPs turn their hard work into ownership, giving them a stake in growing their success, and a path to build wealth for their families. That's financial security that lasts for generations."

Broadstreet Impact Services is the fund administrator for the Allivate Employee Ownership Fund.

Stevens & Lee served as legal advisor to the buyers.

Equitable Edge Services is trustee of the A-R-T & Associates Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Generational Equity served as financial advisor to the sellers.

About Southeast Acquisition Capital

Southeast Acquisition Capital is a financial sponsor that transitions founder- and family-owned businesses to employee ownership. The firm recruits exceptional operating talent and partners with mission-aligned capital providers to build businesses focused on long-term value creation. Through its investments, Southeast aims to create meaningful wealth for employees while offering business owners a fulfilling and attractive exit alternative. Its strategy combines the power of compounding capital with an ownership mindset to drive strong business performance and deliver life-changing outcomes for workers, their families, and their communities. For more, visit https://www.southeastacquisition.com/.

About A-R-T & Associates

A-R-T & Associates crafts artistic experiences within the built environment for marquee brands. Our skilled team of consultants and designers assist clients with visual solutions that highlight their culture and community, providing finishing touches that create an inspiring space. By using art, interior signage, and creative fabrications, The A-R-T team captures the sense of place that activates the client's brand, motivates its employees, and inspires its customers. From design through project management and installation, we provide a seamless, single-source to deliver client projects that create an impact. For more, visit https://www.artandassociates.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @a-r-t & associates and Instagram @artandassoc.

About Allivate Impact Capital

Allivate Impact Capital is an impact investing firm with the goal of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns from investments while creating measurable positive social impact. Our team uses innovative capital solutions to elevate communities, alleviate poverty, and activate entrepreneurial ecosystems. The company manages capital across asset classes in responsive ways to meet the needs of communities lacking access to funds needed to bring underutilized assets to their full potential. As a subsidiary of Woodforest Financial Group, Allivate Impact Capital leverages a global award-winning, and industry leading Community Development Team to achieve their goals. Learn more at https://allivate.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Allivate Impact Capital.

About Broadstreet

Broadstreet is an impact financial services company providing Fund Services and Fund Management. Our Fund Services platform supports private impact fund managers with Fund Administration, Fund Strategy & Operations, and Impact Advisory. Separately, we manage select funds through Fund Management. We work closely with sponsor partners to design, launch, and manage investment vehicles in a highly collaborative and bespoke approach. Our funds invest in impactful businesses, intermediaries, and community assets. We work with values-aligned investors and fund managers to fuel social, environmental, and economic impact across the country. Today our platform supports 43 multi-asset funds, 74 single-asset entities, and $2.4 billion in capital under administration and management, advancing impact alongside financial performance. For more, visit www.broadstreetimpact.com.

