Creating Your Cat's Purrfect Pad: Wellness® Natural Pet Food Teams Up with Cat Condo Artists to Give Away Dream Digs for Fluffy

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From skittish and shy to confident and always on the prowl, cats have a variety of quirky personality traits and no two felines are the same. Wellness® Natural Pet Food, maker of dry recipes, wet recipes, snacks and treats for cats, knows firsthand that cats can be picky eaters and their diverse preferences apply to nutrition, too. That's why Wellness is helping cat parents celebrate cats' unique behaviors and needs, from what they eat to where they like to curl up and nap, with a one-of-a-kind exhibit: ultimate cat condos designed to guarantee "Catisfaction."

Celebrity cat BenBen curled up in one of the ultimate cat condos created by local artists in partnership with Wellness Natural Pet Food on the show floor of CatCon in Pasadena, CA.

Unveiled at CatCon®, the biggest cat-centric, pop culture event in the world, Wellness has created these structures in partnership with professional cat condo artists. Unlike typical cat furniture, one condo was modeled after giant-sized cans of food that cats would love to sink their teeth into, and a second tower condo incorporates unique shapes for stimulating activity during kitty playtime.

The condos are an extension of Wellness' commitment to show pet parents why they should stop taking a one-size-fits-all approach to their pet's lifestyle, from mealtime to playtime and everything in-between. Wellness gives cat parents recipes for success with a wide array of natural food and treats that offer even the pickiest cats something to purr for, all made with high-quality proteins cats instinctually crave, fruits, vegetables and no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives.

"Every cat is different, whether it's size, age, breed, energy levels or personality, and we want to celebrate that with the natural nutrition we serve up in addition to these unique cat condos, so cats can be themselves," said Laura Marseglia, Brand Director, at Wellness. "We know how hard it can be to ensure that our cats are happy and active, especially when it comes to everyday play and mealtime, so we created these true works of art to show just how we cater to even the most unique cat lifestyles and needs."

The structures were built by Mario Arbore of SquarePaws and Andres Zepeda of Urban Feline and constructed live on the show floor at CatCon in Pasadena, California. Complete with scratching posts, hideouts, meal nooks and more, the cat condos provide the perfect space for cats to sneak in cat nap, perch themselves up and jump and climb and chase to their heart's desire. Both condos were gifted to two lucky pet parents to give their kitties a condo to call their "furever" home.

To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food and receive more information about nutrition guidelines to fit your cat's unique preferences, check out our Live Well Blog or visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

