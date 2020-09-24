Creatio Announced Agenda & Speakers for its Worldwide 24-Hour Livestream Conference, Accelerate Global

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced the agenda and speakers for its unique worldwide 24-hour livestream conference Accelerate Global. The event will be held on October 28th, 2020 and gather visionaries, analysts, experts, and leaders from different industries to unleash the power of creating a low-code company.

The Accelerate Global's agenda features over 200 sessions for IT, digital and business leaders, as well as business analysts, citizen developers and professional developers on the Creatio platform – everyone interested in mastering their skills and deepening knowledge about business transformation, winning tech strategies, and low-code development.

The sessions are split between five tracks which are: Accelerate, Industry in Focus, Creating a Low-Code Company, Development on the Creatio Platform, and Doing Business with Creatio, to help attendees easily find content that matches their expertise and expectations best.

Accelerate Global is a track for business and digital leaders with plenty of insights to help turn their business challenges into opportunities and look at the future of enterprise software in a different way.

Industry in Focus is an industry-specific solutions track tailored to provide insights on winning strategies and practical cases for automating front and middle-office processes in various verticals.

Creating a Low-Code Company is a track for IT and digital leaders, citizen developers, and users of the Creatio platform, packed with practical knowledge about leveraging Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM to fit their company's specific needs.

Developing on the Creatio Platform is a track for professional developers and technical leaders on how to accelerate transformation with the #1 low-code platform for front-office and operational processes.

Doing Business with Creatio is a partner-only track featuring open discussions with Creatio leadership and product teams, as well as updates on Creatio vision, strategy and roadmap.

The event speakers list includes visionaries, industry analysts and experts, Creatio leadership, customers and partners, to provide insights to help organizations worldwide turn their business challenges into opportunities. It's far from exhaustive – an extended version can be found on the event webpage.

The future of enterprise software is low-code. Creatio invites registrants to embark on the unparalleled experience of a 24-hour virtual event filled with insights, trends, real-world cases and practical workshops on business transformation. Join the event in your time zone and language and learn how to create a low-code company!

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media contact:

Vera Mayuk

[email protected]

617-765-7997

SOURCE Creatio

