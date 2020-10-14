Creatio Announced Featured Speakers for its 24-Hour Virtual Conference, ACCELERATE Global
Oct 14, 2020, 08:43 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced featured speakers for their 24-hour virtual conference, ACCELERATE Global. Visionaries from different industries will be discussing trends, making predictions and sharing insights to guide the audience of this one-of-a-kind virtual event through the process of creating a future-proof low-code company.
Attendees are invited to join the following sessions to learn about the latest digital and business trends, and take a peek into the future:
- Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner, Creatio
Topic: Creating a low-code company - the time is now!
- Kate Leggett, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research
Topic: Top Five CRM Megatrends for 2021 Digital Leaders Need to Prepare to Drive Engagement, Relationships, and Revenue
- Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC, author of the best-selling "CRM at the Speed of Light"
Topic: The Changing Face of Business Transformation in a New Normal
- Barton Goldenberg, Founder and President, ISM Inc.
Topic: Digital Transformation - removing the roadblocks in the path to building a low-code company
- Dr. Chris Parry, Rear Admiral, CBE PhD, Churchill College, Cambridge
Topic: Acceleration – how fast can you go? A sneak peek into the future of public, corporate and private space
- Frank Diana, Managing Partner, Futurist, Tata Consultancy Services
Topic: Reimagining the Future: post-pandemic society
- Keith Harmeyer, Innovation Catalyst, Founding Partner at SmartStorming
Topic: Acceleration Alchemy 2020: Innovating Your Way to Success in a Changing World
- Alisa Sheyn, Technology & Operations Executive, 2019 CIO Executive Council "Ones To Watch" Award Winner, Pluralsight
Topic: The Evolution of Digital Transformation – From COVID-19 and beyond
- Jonathan Gaines, VP of Inside Sales, BSN Sports
Topic: A low-code approach to unlocking human-centric customer engagements: BSN Sports' Recipe
- Mark Settle, Seven time CIO and two time author
Topic: Winning IT strategy: integrated unified system vs a range of best-of-breed apps?
- Dr. Ashok Suppiah, Co-Founder and CEO, Mitra Innovation
Topic: Why low-code CRM is the right investment for CIOs in 2020
The full 24-hour ACCELERATE Global's agenda is available on the event webpage. Save the date: October 28th, 2020 and join the event in your time zone and language to learn how to create a low-code company!
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.
The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com
Media contact:
Vera Mayuk
[email protected]
617-765-7997
SOURCE Creatio