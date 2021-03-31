Creatio Announces a Low-Code Marathon, Coming June 1st 2021

BOSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is announcing its Low-code Marathon - a 10-day business marathon to guide IT and digital leaders on how to build a successful digital-first organization using low-code/no-code technology. The event will be hosted online starting June 1st, 2021 and gather leading tech minds and low-code experts to showcase how to successfully adapt businesses, from any industry, to continuously changing circumstances.

The business marathon's agenda features over 50+ sessions focused on all aspects of creating digital-first organizations. Session hosts will demonstrate low-code/no-code use cases for different industries, including financial services, manufacturing, professional services, telecom, high tech, insurance, healthcare and more. During the live sessions, attendees will learn about real-life experiences of how forward-thinking organizations globally are leveraging low-code technology to accelerate.

Starting June 1st through June 14th, attendees will have a chance to discover why the future of low-code is now. The Low-code Marathon is a comprehensive 10-day guide on how one can transform their business into a digital-first organization by applying low-code/no-code technology.

Creatio invites IT and digital leaders to join the 10-day online event and discover how to create a low-code company and accelerate business success.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

