Creatio Announces Featured Guest Speakers for Its 2021 Accelerate: No-code Revolution Virtual Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the final lineup of featured guest speakers for its upcoming 2021 Accelerate: No-code Revolution virtual conference taking place from November 9 - 30, 2021.

The event is designed for industry executives to hear from innovative IT and digital leaders on how no-code workflow automation is empowering citizen developers and disrupting the enterprise software space.

The 16-day conference will feature daily 100-minute sessions from experts highly tailored to industries and project goals. Featured guest speakers will take participants through interactive case studies of successful business transformation using no-code technology, explore the latest trends in workflow automation and CRM for various industries, discuss the future of business, and more. The full event agenda can be found here.

ACCELERATE 2021 SPEAKER HIGHLIGHTS

Featured Speaker: Cameron Herold is a Founder of the COO Alliance, top business consultant, best-selling author, and speaker. Cameron is the mastermind behind hundreds of companies' exponential growth. He built a dynamic consultancy – his former clients include a 'Big 4' wireless carrier and a monarchy.

Featured Speaker: Brent Leary is a CRM industry analyst, advisor, author, speaker and award winning blogger. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of CRM Essentials LLC, an Atlanta based CRM/CX advisory firm covering tools and strategies for improving business relationships. He is the former chair of CRM Evolution, CRM Magazine's annual industry event.

Leary writes regularly for CRM Magazine and ZDNet, and is a founding member of Newseek's Expert Forum. He hosts the weekly One on One conversation series for Small Business Trends, the A Few Good Minutes livestream series, co-hosts The CRM Playaz show, and is a regular on the Gillmor Gang show on TechCrunch.

Featured Speaker: Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO, Creatio. As founder and CEO of a thriving global technology company, Katherine is an example of a highly energetic and passionate leader who has broken barriers and sets high standards for herself and others.

Under Katherine's leadership, the company has united 700 employees around a single goal to create a world where everyone can automate business ideas in minutes. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports, and Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

Featured Speaker: Frank Diana, Managing Partner, Futurist, Tata Consultancy Services. Frank has served in various executive roles throughout his career and has over 30 years of leadership experience. At TCS, he is a thought leader and advisor in the context of business, societal and economic evolution.

He blends a futurist perspective with a pragmatic, actionable approach – leveraging horizon scanning and storytelling to see possible futures.

