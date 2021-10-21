Creatio Announces New Extended Format and Agenda for its 2021 ACCELERATE Virtual Conference in November

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced a major agenda change to its upcoming 2021 ACCELERATE virtual conference. Initially planned as a two-day event, the live-streamed, cross-industry "No-code Revolution" will take place November 9 - 30, 2021, and feature keynotes from more than 100 IT and digital leaders in 6 different languages.

ACCELERATE No-code Revolution 2021 attendees can expect to hear from skilled digital practitioners how the latest innovations in no-code workflow automation are shaping the future of the enterprise. The new event format will feature several sessions grouped within 100 minutes each day that include thought leadership keynotes, sessions on industry workflow automation across 8 different verticals, three dedicated days to CRM best practices and regional sessions in Portuguese, Bahasa, French, German, and Spanish.

"We decided to extend ACCELERATE No-code Revolution to provide attendees with more bite-sized daily sessions dedicated to specific industries and regions," said Creatio CEO and Founder Katherine Kostereva. "Instead of having to tune in all day, people can simply choose the days most relevant to them and leave with great insights and takeaways in just 100 minutes while still taking the time to connect and network with their peers."

Previous featured guest speakers include Tata Consultancy Services Managing Partner and Futurist Frank Diana, Pluralsight Technology & Operations Executive, 2019 CIO Executive Council "Ones To Watch" Award Winner Alisa Sheyn, ISM inc. Founder and President Barton Goldenberg, Forrester Research VP and Principal Analyst Kate Leggett, and Creatio CEO and Founder Katherine Kostereva. ACCELERATE 2021 keynote speakers, to be announced later this month, will share their expert experience with revolutionary no-code/low-code business transformation. Creatio will also present a special sneak preview of some major company news being announced in January 2022.

For more information on this year's full extended conference agenda and to register visit: https://www.creatio.com/page/accelerate-2021.

