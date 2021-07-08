Creatio Announces Open Partner Day for the Channel Network

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it will host its open Partner Day online event on July 28th. The event is designed for both existing Creatio partners and potential partners willing to extend their product portfolio. During this virtual event, the company will present its new program which offers a 50% margin for partners, an enhanced marketplace program, and will share the growth strategies for its partner community.

At this first of a kind online event, Creatio will cover all benefits and advantages of the partner program, including one of the highest commission rates in the industry, elevated support, and limitless growth and scaling opportunities. As partnerships are central to its vision, Creatio is all about enabling the channel network to strengthen their practices and reach new heights. During this Partner Day, the community of Creatio system integrators and consultants will be sharing best practices on how to amplify sales results and implement Creatio's low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM in the most efficient way.

Creatio will also present its revamped Marketplace program, which boasts up to an 80% margin of each add-on created by partners and up to a 60% margin of the Creatio basic product line. The company believes this is the next step in reinforcing its global channel network aimed at empowering even more organizations worldwide with a leading low-code/no-code platform together with its partners. Additionally, 6-minute blitz demos of ready-made solutions for solving complex tasks in various industries brought by Creatio technology partners are included into the program.

Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating any business idea in minutes. The company offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

Learn more during the event. The detailed program will be available on the event page. Register free today!

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

