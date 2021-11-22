Creatio Announces Partnership with T1A to Help Businesses in Germany Drive Growth

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, today announced its partnership with T1A. The aim of this new alliance is to provide businesses in Germany with the freedom to own their automation, change and grow by equipping them with no-code tools.

T1A is an experienced CRM player with an extensive experience in various industries, including finance, manufacturing, public sector, automotive and others. A deep understanding of customer requests and general global trends in CRM solutions allows T1A to see great benefits in the transition to a no-code/low-code solution.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

"We are pleased to partner with Creatio. Intelligent no-code is one of our strategic areas to invest and bring CRM and Marketing solutions capabilities to the European market," said Artem Belyasov, Regional Director, EMEA at T1A.

"With this partnership, we are bringing not only Creatio's leadership in no-code workflow automation, but the strong global T1A experience, to help businesses in Germany own their automation and drive their growth," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

About T1A

T1A is a leading global advanced analytics, marketing technology, and data management consulting firm. We are delivering best-of-breed solutions for large corporations in telco, media, financial, and retail industries that seek to leverage the most out of advanced analytics and big data to supercharge their digital transformation. T1A helps companies realize the maximum return on their technology investment.

https://t1a.com/

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

