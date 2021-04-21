Creatio Builds on Existing Relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Further Improve Customer Experience

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has worked with Amazon Web Service (AWS) as a global cloud infrastructure provider for almost a decade. Having realized the great potential of AWS technologies and increasing demand from customers for cloud solutions, Creatio decided to build on the existing collaboration with AWS. Enrolled into the AWS Partner Network end of 2020, Creatio qualified as AWS Select Technology Partner in March 2021.

For Creatio and AWS customers this will mean higher level of integration of Creatio into the AWS services and adherence to the AWS highest standards in all the customers deployments. The main aim of the collaboration is to provide organizations fast, custom service for cloud infrastructure and the possibility to leverage all the capabilities of both AWS product offering and Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM with ease.

"Creatio simplifies the IT landscape of our customers and helps them scale their business globally, which coincides with AWS values. That's why we see AWS as our strategic cloud technology ally for our own scaling and growth in the US and other geographies and since Creatio motto is to "Accelerate" we plan to grow to the Advanced level as AWS Technology Partner already next quarter," said Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio.

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

